May 4, 2022

For those who may have missed Colleyville Mayoral candidate David Kelly’s unique effort to place his ads for Mayoral Candidacy, throughout the world that is Google; his ads appeared on sites as disperse as Rolling Stone website, as well as a scattering of ads on various Google fed links that, while having nothing to do with Colleyville or it’s citizens, for example appeared on sites such as the Rolling Stone’s page

Additional filings of financial supporters were also released as follows:

John Eubanks $100

Roger and Jane Nelson $100

George Ball $100

Mary Smith $100

Lee and Sharon Herron $250

Luann Edwards $100

David Staley $200

David and Stephanie Gould $100

Roger Manny $100

Metroplex Assoc. Realtors $1,000

This Total $2,150