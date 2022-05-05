May 4, 2022
For those who may have missed Colleyville Mayoral candidate David Kelly’s unique effort to place his ads for Mayoral Candidacy, throughout the world that is Google; his ads appeared on sites as disperse as Rolling Stone website, as well as a scattering of ads on various Google fed links that, while having nothing to do with Colleyville or it’s citizens, for example appeared on sites such as the Rolling Stone’s page
Additional filings of financial supporters were also released as follows:
John Eubanks $100
Roger and Jane Nelson $100
George Ball $100
Mary Smith $100
Lee and Sharon Herron $250
Luann Edwards $100
David Staley $200
David and Stephanie Gould $100
Roger Manny $100
Metroplex Assoc. Realtors $1,000
This Total $2,150