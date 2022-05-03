May 3, 2022

LocalNewsOnly

Colleyville City Council and GCISD School Board elections will be decided by YOU, the voters, on May 7, 2022. To be clear, these positions pay $0 and endless hours of personal time are needed on behalf of the City and the School District.

Do not be fooled by the lies, vile accusations and threats! Anyone can make them, but as a public figure, there is absolutely no recourse!

Colleyville and its current Council has accomplished major goals, including the efforts by the City to help the retail business survive and flourish in the Colleyville community, as well as, passed term limits.

Mayor Pro Tem, Bobby Lindamood, has been a significant student of good government in Colleyville, as well as, recognizing the overwhelming desire of Colleyville citizens to avoid high density housing.

It is unfortunate that the previous 11-year reign was peppered with efforts of higher density and most of all the inability to allow the citizens to have their voices heard!

And equally as important, is the the School Board election. As parents, the school board is elected by and works for us. We are in control, not them! Keep CRT out of our schools, recognize parental control – parents are not terrorists, say NO to woke agendas, keep the focus on QUALITY education, stop wasting money on needless surveys, keep our children in school, and maintain accountability. Both Tammy and Kathy are committed to just that!

Local News Only, in it’s 22nd year of covering local news, recommends the following candidates:

City of Colleyville Election



Bobby Lindamood Brandi Elder George Bond

For Mayor Place 1 Place 2

GCISD School Board Election



Tammy Nakamura Kathy Florence-Spradley

Place 3 Place 4