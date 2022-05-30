In remembrance of all the men and women who are no longer with us; sacrificing everything for our freedom!

The National Moment of Remembrance Act: Title 36 USC 116 note. Public Law 106-579, 106th Congress

This Act asks Americans to spend a moment of remembrance on Memorial Day, at 3:00PM. The time was chosen, because it is the time when many Americans are enjoying their freedoms on the national holiday. The “Moment” does not replace the traditional Memorial Day observances. It is intended to be to be a unifying act of remembrance for Americans of all ages.