June 3, 2022 – LocalNewOnly

Southlake, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

FERNANDEZ, DIOGENES; W/M; POB: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: FRAMING; EMPLOYER: CONSTRUCTION; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: VALDEZ J; BOOKING OFFICER: TAYLOR C; ARREST DATE: 06/02/2022; CHARGES: DWI OPEN CONTAINER; HAYS COUNTY SO WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE

MARTINEZ-ROCHA, KRISTINA MICHELLE; W/F; POB: FORT WORTH TX; ADDRESS: TERRELL TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOTUHLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: BARRETT S; BOOKING OFFICER: CHRISTIE S; ARREST LOCATION: TOWN HALL – SOUTHLAKE; ARREST DATE: 05/31/2022; CHARGES: 1) NO VALID DL – CLASS C VEH; GARLAND PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $409.50; 2) NO VALID DL – CLASS C VEH; GARLAND PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $355.00; 3) FMFR; CEDAR HILL PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $599.30; 4) NO DL; CEDAR HILL PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $469.30; 5) SPEEDING 49/35; DALLAS PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $499.33

FLORES VALLADARES, YELSTIN; W/M; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTION; EMPLOYER: UNKNOWN; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: SEWELL R; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/29/2022; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; REMARKS: GRANTED PERSONAL BOND BY TCSO MAGISTRATE; AMOUNT: $500.00; 2) IMMIGRATION DETAINER; DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $500.00

PATLAN-RAMIREZ; JUAN; W/M HISPANIC; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTION; EMPLOYER: POOLS; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: SEWELL R; BOOKING OFFICER: TAYLOR C; ARREST DATE: 05/28/2022; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE IAT; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE

ZAYAS PENALVER, JUAN; W/M; POB: CUBA; OCCUPATION: TRUCK DRIVER; EMPLOYER: CU TRANSPORT; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: PAGE J; BOOKING OFFICER: FRESH C; ARREST DATE: 06/01/2022; CHARGES: 1) NO CDL; ROWLETT PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; 2) FAIL TO PROPERLY DISPLAY ID MARKINGS; ROWLETT PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; 3) POWER STEERING FLUID LEAK; ROWLETT PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; 4) VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR; EULESS PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $590.00

MCGEE, TAYA SIMONE; B/F; POB: NRH TX; OCCUPATION: DRIVER; EMPLOYER: UBER EATS; ADDRESS: EULESS TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: CORNETT D; BOOKING OFFICER: MARQUEZ S; ARREST LOCATION: CENTRAL MARKET – 1425 E SOUTHAKE BLVD; ARREST DATE: 05/27/2022; CHARGES: 1) FTA; EULESS PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $389.00; 2) EXP REG; EUESS PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $341.00; 3) FMFR; EULESS PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $441.00; 4) FMFR; GRAPEVINE PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $585.00

BALLEIN, TYLER MATTHEW; W/M; POB: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: ACCOUNTANT; EMPLOYER: PF MANAGEMENT; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: HERNANDEZ, A; BOOKING OFFICER: FRESH C; ARREST DATE: 05/27/2022; CHARGES: 1) REGISTRATION REQUIRED; (EXPIRED); ROANOKE PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; 2) FAILURE TO APPEAR/BAIL JUMPING; ROANOKE PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $389.00

VINAHI, JAMIN; PACIFIC/F; POB: REDWOOD CITY CA; OCCUPATION: UNKNOWN; ADDRESS: EULESS TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD; ARREST OFFICER: VALDEZ J; BOOKING OFFICER: TAYLOR C; ARREST DATE: 06/01/2022; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR

HAWKINS, HUNTER WAYNE; W/M; POB: ABILENE TX; OCCUPATION: TECH; EMPLOYER WIND TURBINE; ADDRESS: ABILENE TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: ADAMS A; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/28/2022; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $500.00

NIKULIN, SERGEY D; W/M; OCCUPATION: PLUMBER; EMPLOYER: SCHRADER PLUMBING; ADDRESS: NRH TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: HARRAID C; BOOKING OFFICER: CHRISTIE S; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2022; ARREST LOCATION: BOB JONES PARK – 3901 N WHITE CHAPEL BLVD; ARREST DATE: 05/30/2022; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15 YOA; CLASSIFICATION: SJF; AMOUNT: $2,000.00; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $1,000.00

CERVANTES, JUAN; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTION; EMPLOYER: WOOD FLOORS; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: CORNETT D; BOOKING OFFICER: TAYLOR C; ARREST DATE: 05/28/2022; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR

RAMIREZ-CASTILLO, BENNIGO; W/M HISPANIC; OCCUPATION: DISHWASHER; EMPLOYER: DUFFS; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: SEWELL R; BOOKING OFFICER: TAYLOR C; ARREST DATE: 06/02/2022; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; 2) DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR

PENTON, WILLIAM MARK; W/M; POB: HOUSTON TX; ADDRESS: COPPELL TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: ACOSTA J; BOOKING OFFICER: CHRISTIE S; ARREST LOCATION: CENTRAL MARKET – 1425 E SOUTHLAKE BLVD; ARREST DATE: 05/31/2022; CHARGES: INJ CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED W/INT BODILY INJ; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE

Click below for Incident Report

https://www.localnewsonly.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/SOUTHLAKE-ADULT-ARREST-REPORT-06032022.pdf

