June 1, 2022 – LocalNewsOnly

Keller, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



KELLER, RACHEL MARIE; W/F; POB: CANYON TX; OCCUPATION: HOUSE CLEANING; EMPLOYER: SELF EMPLOYED; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: HINKLE A; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/21/2022; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; REMARKS: TCSO PR BOND; AMOUNT: $500.00; 2) SPEEDING 15-24 OVER; WATAUGA PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $329.00; 3) DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID; WATAUGA PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $701.00; 4) VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR; WATAUGA PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $404.00

JEANES, JEFFREY FRANKLIN; W/M; POB: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: MECHANIC; EMPLOYER: CITY OF FORT WORTH; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: LANG J; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/21/2022; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; REMARKS: REL PER TCSO PR BOND; AMOUNT: $500.00

NAYLOR, CAMERON MICHAEL; W/M; POB: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTION; EMPLOYER: STREVE NAYLOR COUNTER TOPS; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: HINKLE, A; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/22/2022; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG1>=1G<4G; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE; AMOUNT: $2,500.00; 2) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; KELLER PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $421.00

NAYLOR, JAKOB SCOTT; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTION; EMPLOYER: GLENN CUSTOM STAIRS; ADDRESS: SPRINGTOWN TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: HINKLE, A; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/22/2022; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG1>1=1G<4G; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE; AMOUNT: $2,500.00; 2) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $1,000.00; 3) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; KELLER PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $421.00

ASHTON, CLAIRE REBECCA; W/F; POB: MIDLAND TX; OCCUPATION: CLERK; EMPLOYER: MCDONALDS; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPARTMENT; ARREST OFFICER: STEVENSON A; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/22/2022; REMARKS: INMATE DOES NOT KNOW SSN; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $500.00; 2) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE; CLASSIFICATION: SJF; AMOUNT: $500.00; 3) DUTY ON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $500.00; 4) DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE >=$200; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $500.00

MARTINEZ, DANIEL JAIR; W/M HISPANIC; OCCUPATION: REMODELING; EMPLOYER: CONSTRUCTION COMPANY; ADDRESS: FARMERS BRANCH TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: GARCIA R; BOOKING OFFICER: CAMPOS A; ARREST DATE: 05/23/2022; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG2>=4G<400G; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY SECOND DEGREE; AMOUNT: $2,000.00; 2) IMMIGRATION DETAINER; DEPT OF HOMELAND SECURITY

HAMIEH, AHMED; MID EAST/MALE; POB: LEBANAN; OCCUPATION: OWNER; EMPLOYER: CRESCENT SMOKE AND VAPE SHOP; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: PARKER B; BOOKING OFFICER: VILBIG R; ARREST DATE: 05/25/2022; CHARGES: SELLING OR GIVING A CIGARETT, E-CIGARETT, OR TOBACCO PRODUCT TO SOMEONE YOUNGER THAN 21; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $271.00

HOUSLEY, JOHN STANFORD; W/M; OCCUPATION: COMPLIANCE; EMPLOYER: TX DOT; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: LANG J; BOOKING OFFICER: CHRISTIE S; ARREST DATE: 05/26/2022; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMENOR; AMOUNT: $3,000.00

MOONEY, JOHN PATRICK III; W/M; POB: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: HARRAID C; BOOKING OFFICER: CHRISTIE S; ARREST DATE: 05/26/2022; REMARKS: DOES NOT KNOW SSN; CHARGES: 1) EVADING ARREST DETENTION; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; REMARKS: NO PC PER JUDGE MONTGOMERY; 2) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSP; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; 3) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # OF ITEMS <5; CLASSIFICATION: SJF; 4) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2,500; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR

WILLIAMSON, SHUANNA; B/F; POB: BROWNSVILLE TN; OCCUPATION: WAREHOUSE; EMPLOYER: DLH; ADDRESS: HOMELESS; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: HINKLE A; BOOKING OFFICER: CHRISTIE S; ARREST DATE: 05/26/2022; REMARKS: DOES NOT KNOW PHONE NUMBER, NO DL; CHARGES: 1) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; KELLER PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $421.00; 2) DISORDERLY CONDUCT (OFFENSIVE BODY DISPLAY); KELLER PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $221.00

ROJAS, ERIC; W/M HISPANIC; POB: DALLAS TX; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: YATES J; BOOKING OFFICER: BATTLES P; ARREST LOCATION: LA FITNESS – 1861 S MAIN ST; ARREST DATE: 05/26/2022; CHARGES: 1) DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE; REMARKS: BOND SET BY TCSO JUDGE; AMOUNT: $5,000.00; 2) SPEEDING; HALTOM PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $330.00; 3) NO DL; HALTOM CITY PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $371.00; 4) FTA; HALTOM CITY PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $242.00

LONDINO, LUKE EVERETT; W/M; POB: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: COOK; EMPLOYER: FAST FOOD; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: WRIGHT H; BOOKING OFFICER: CAMPOS A; ARREST DATE: 05/27/2022; CHARGES: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; AMOUNT: $1,000.00

FINO, DANIEL RAMOS JR; W/M HISPANIC; POB: ODESSA TX; OCCUPATION: PROCESS TECH; EMPLOYER: CAROLINA BEVERAGE; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: TODD B; BOOKING OFFICER: MARQUEZ S; ARREST DATE: 05/27/2022; CHARGES: 1) INDECENDY W/A CHILD EXPOSES; KELLER PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE; AMOUNT: $10,000.00; 2) INDECENDY W/A CHILD EXPOSES; KELLER PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE; AMOUNT: $10,000.00

SANTANA, SANTIAGO JD; W/M HISPANIC; POB: SAN ANTONIO TX; OCCUPATION: CLERK; EMPLOYER: QT; ADDRESS: ROANOKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: WESTLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: FURIN K; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/21/2022; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; REMARKS DCSO PR BOND; AMOUNT: $750.00; 2) POSS CS PG 2>=4G<400G; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY SECOND DEGREE; REMARKS: DCSO PR BOND; AMOUNT: $750.00

SHORT, LISA MARIE; W/F; OCCUPATION: MANAGER; EMPLOYER: FIRESTONE; ADDRESS: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; ARREST AGENCY: WESTLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: FURIN K; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/21/2022; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; REMARKS: REL PER TCSO PR BOND; AMOUNT: $500.00

COOK, TERRANCE DEMOND; B/M: POB: FORT WORTH TX; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; ARREST AGENCY: WESTLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: NGUYEN N; BOOKING OFFICER: TAYLOR C; ARREST DATE: 05/23/2022; CHARGES: POSS CS PG 3<28G; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $2,500.00

HARRIS, STEPHEN RICHARD; B/M; POB: BALTIMORE MA; OCCUPATION: ENGINEER; EMPLOYER: L3 HARRIS; ADDRESS: GREENVILLE TX; ARREST AGENCY: WESTLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: LANG J; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/27/2022; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $500.00

RAMADAN, TARIQ ABDALLA; B/M; ADDRESS: JACKSONVILLE FL; ARREST AGENCY: WESTLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: STEVENSON A; BOOKING OFFICER: CHRISTIE S; ARREST DATE: 05/27/2022; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $750.00

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at editor@localnewsonly.com.



LNO Policy: Considering the time it takes to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you have been reported as arrested and subsequently been cleared of the arrest charges; you may inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL TO EDITOR@LOCALNEWSONLY.COM. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, received a deferred adjudication with the charges deferred or dismissed upon successful completion and with verifiable documentation or if an expungement order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google, Yahoo, etc.; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information. LNO does not sell any information on its site to any other entities. Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same.

Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com