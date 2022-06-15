5:00 p.m. – Gates, Food Truck Alley & Attractions Open

8:00 p.m. – Joe Nichols takes the stage

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks

Joe Nichols is coming to Colleyville along with another exciting fireworks show! 99.5 The Wolf will be on-site so stop by their booth for some swag! Don’t forget to check out our Farmers Market, carnival rides, and family-friendly attractions before the concert starts.

Table reservations are out! Didn’t get a reserved table? Not to worry! Two baseball fields will be available for FREE lawn seating so bring your blanket, picnic chairs, and all of your family and friends! The event is free of charge and does not require a ticket. Keep up to date with information by visiting Colleyville.com/StarsandGuitars.