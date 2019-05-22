49th Tanos Exploration II / Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open

Deadline Approaching

DALLAS, TX – The registration deadline for the Tanos Exploration II / Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open, which is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30 through Friday, August 2 at The Cascades Club in Tyler, Texas, is quickly approaching. This will be the 49th playing of this historic event.

The entry deadline is Thursday, June 6 at 5:00 p.m. CT.

The 72-hole stroke play event will consist of 156 professionals and amateurs competing for a $200,000 projected purse. The field will play 36-holes before being cut to the low 55 scores and ties. All four rounds will be contested at The Cascades Club.

Unless otherwise exempt, professionals and amateurs will gain access into the Tanos Exploration II / Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open via an 18-hole qualifying event conducted at 20 sites in Texas and surrounding states during the months of June and July.

The field will be comprised of successful qualifiers and exempt players from categories defined on the entry form.

The Northern Texas PGA Foundation is the charitable partner of the Tanos Exploration II / Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open, and proceeds from the Championship will benefit the organization. Founded in 1983, the nationally acclaimed Northern Texas PGA Junior Golf Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt organization, was rebranded in 2019 as the Northern Texas PGA Foundation. The Junior Golf Foundation was established to promote and grow the game of golf to a diverse group of kids in North Texas and instill in them the positive character developing traits for which the game is so well known. Each year close to 10,000 children and their families were impacted through the Junior Golf Foundation’s full circle of programs and services.

The Northern Texas PGA Foundation now reaches a greater audience through four additional pillars including, college scholarships, fellowships, inclusion and military and veterans. Over the years, the mission of the Foundation has stayed the same – to positively impact lives and communities through golf.

For online registration, an entry form or further information about the Tanos Exploration II / Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open, please visit the Northern Texas PGA website at www.ntpga.com or contact the NTPGA at (214) 420-7421.