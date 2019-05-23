The Colleyville Heritage Panthers football held the 2019 Spring Game on May 22 at Mustang-Panther Stadium. The Junior Varsity and Varsity combined to compete in a Red-Black scrimmage during the annual event. The evening also included a schedule autographing session and tailgate before the scrimmage. The Panthers will play their first home game of the 2019 season at MPS against the Southlake-Carroll Dragons Sep. 6.

LRW – – 05/23/19