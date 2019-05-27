The Grapevine Mustangs Football program is 100 years old this season. The annual Spring Game held at Mustang-Panther Stadium on May 24 was designated as the start of a year-long birthday celebration. This was the Mustangs first football game in the newly renovated stadium. The evening kicked off with a Junior Varsity scrimmage followed by 9th Grade 7 on 7 and the Varsity game to close out the evening.

LRW – – 05/27/19