With July and August ranking among the most popular months to move and about 80% of the U.S. population living in urban areas, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2019’s Best Big Cities to Live in as well as accompanying videos.

To take the guesswork out of finding the right city for urban dwellers, WalletHub evaluated the 62 largest U.S. cities in terms of 56 key metrics. The data set ranges from quality of public-school system to job opportunities to median annual property taxes.

Best Big Cities to Live in 1 Virginia Beach, VA 11 Raleigh, NC 2 Austin, TX 12 Minneapolis, MN 3 Seattle, WA 13 Denver, CO 4 San Diego, CA 14 Colorado Springs, CO 5 Las Vegas, NV 15 Tampa, FL 6 San Francisco, CA 16 Washington, DC 7 New York, NY 17 Pittsburgh, PA 8 San Jose, CA 18 Mesa, AZ 9 Honolulu, HI 19 Omaha, NE 10 Portland, OR 20 Boston, MA

Best vs. Worst