July 15, 2019

Dallas, TX – The registration deadline for the 49th Tanos Exploration II / Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open Second Chance Qualifying is rapidly approaching. The registration deadline is Monday, July 22 at 5:00 p.m. CT. All entries must be received by the Northern Texas PGA online or in person by this time. This is the final opportunity to qualify for the Championship, and a minimum of 12 spots will be available.

Second Chance Qualifying is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24 at The Bridges at Firewheel, Champion and Masters courses, in Garland.

The Tanos Exploration II / Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open is scheduled to play Tuesday, July 30 through Friday, August 2 at The Cascades Club in Tyler, Texas. This will be the 49th playing of this historic event. The 72-hole stroke play event will consist of 156 professionals and amateurs competing for a $200,000 projected purse. The field will play 36-holes before being cut to the low 55 scores and ties. All four rounds will be contested at The Cascades Club.

The field will be comprised of successful qualifiers and exempt players from categories defined on the entry form.

The Northern Texas PGA Foundation is the charitable partner of the Tanos Exploration II / Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open, and proceeds from the Championship will benefit the organization. Founded in 1983, the nationally acclaimed Northern Texas PGA Junior Golf Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt organization, was rebranded in 2019 as the Northern Texas PGA Foundation. The Junior Golf Foundation was established to promote and grow the game of golf to a diverse group of kids in North Texas and instill in them the positive character developing traits for which the game is so well known. Each year close to 10,000 children and their families were impacted through the Junior Golf Foundation’s full circle of programs and services.

The Northern Texas PGA Foundation now reaches a greater audience through four additional pillars including, college scholarships, fellowships, inclusion and military and veterans. Over the years, the mission of the Foundation has stayed the same – to positively impact lives and communities through golf.

For online registration, an entry form or further information about the Tanos Exploration II / Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open, please visit the Northern Texas PGA website at www.ntpga.com or contact the NTPGA at (214) 420-7421.



About Tanos Exploration II

Tanos Exploration II, LLC is a privately held company that was capitalized in July 2013 in order to take advantage of more than 120 years of combined management experience exploiting conventional and unconventional reservoirs in the Ark-La-Tex area. Tanos II combines exceptional people, technical expertise and operating efficiencies to maximize value and investor returns.

About Patterson-UTI Drilling

Patterson-UTI Drilling, a subsidiary of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN), operates a fleet of fit-for-purpose, land-based drilling rigs primarily in oil and natural gas producing regions of the continental United States. Patterson-UTI Drilling is a leader in innovation, dependability, technology, people and processes, with more than 250 rigs in our fleet. With expertise and scale in major operational areas, our oilfield solutions deliver results that lead your business into the next generation of oil and gas. With headquarters in Houston, Texas and regional offices throughout our operating areas, let’s team up to advance your business.

About The Cascades Club

The Cascades, a Master-Planned 5-Star community, is the most comprehensive community in East Texas. This luxury lake front golf, tennis, fitness and residential community sits on 500 acres and is located just four miles from downtown Tyler, Texas. The Cascades is also conveniently located midway between Dallas, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana. The Cascades Club golf course was re-designed by PGA Tour player Mark Hayes to challenge players at any skill level. Lush, tour-quality greens and broad fairways wind among tall oak and pine trees, with many holes set alongside scenic lakes on the golf course, and a stunning back drop framed by Lake Bellwood greeting you on your first tee shot of the day.

About The Northern Texas PGA

The Northern Texas PGA is one of 41 Sections of the PGA of America and its geographic territory includes the State of Texas north of the 31st latitude, or just north of Austin. The Northern Texas PGA is comprised of approximately 850 PGA members and associates employed at more than 300 facilities.

The Northern Texas PGA has 16 full-time staff members and is currently headquartered in Dallas. The Northern Texas PGA will be joining the PGA of America national office relocation to Frisco in 2022 with its own state of the art headquarters on the PGA Frisco campus.

In addition to managing the day-to-day affairs of the Section, the Northern Texas PGA also operates a non-profit and charitable foundation that focuses on five pillars: junior golf, college scholarships, inclusion, fellowships and military and veterans.