In April 2019, there were 3.5 billion telemarketing and robocalls made to mobile phones in America. As A.I. technology expands, robocalls are expected to keep rising. While some businesses use robocalls for legitimate purposes, an astounding 43% of all robocalls are scams.

SocialCatfish.com today released a comprehensive study on The Rising Robocall Epidemic in America using the latest data from the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission.

Here are key findings from the study:

5 States with the Most Robocall Complaints: California (747,829), Florida (427,404), Texas (402,316), New York (348,615) and Illinois (252,935).

California (747,829), Florida (427,404), Texas (402,316), New York (348,615) and Illinois (252,935). Robocalls By Category : Scams (43.31%), Alerts and Reminders (23.49%), Payment Reminders (19.89%) and Telemarketing (13.31%).

: Scams (43.31%), Alerts and Reminders (23.49%), Payment Reminders (19.89%) and Telemarketing (13.31%). Best Call-Blocking Apps: There was a 495% increase in the number of available call-blocking apps between October 2016 and March 2018 including RoboKiller, Nomorobo and Truecaller.

There was a 495% increase in the number of available call-blocking apps between October 2016 and March 2018 including RoboKiller, Nomorobo and Truecaller. Most Common Scams: Are calls purported to be from the IRS, health insurance companies and foreign consulates. A new scam claiming to be from the Chinese consulate has cost more than $40 million in total or $164,000 per victim.

Here are 5 practical tips to avoid being a victim of a robocall scam: