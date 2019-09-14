Colleyville, Texas, Sept 15, 2019

Go Energistics Ranks No. 104 on the Inc. 5000

The Veteran-Owned small business was recognized with top honors on Inc. Magazine’s List of Americas Fastest-Growing Private Companies, ranking within the top 10 Texas-based companies and Inc. 500 overall.

Go Energistics (GoE) is pleased to announce its ranking as No. 104 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. With this recognition, GoE joins the likes of Microsoft, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names which gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized and counted among our incredible fellow-honorees,” said GoE President & CEO Adam Shepherd. “Our drive has always been to build a service offering that maximizes patient care through the transformation of healing environments. We view this latest recognition as a motivator to continue to expand our reach as the go-to provider for healthcare planning services across the United States.”

Since its inception in 2011, GoE has developed a holistic team, positioned in strategic locations across the U.S., which has completed more than 100 projects nationwide. Currently, GoE is providing Initial Outfitting, Transition & Activation (IOT&A) services on 18 active, large-scale projects, accounting for more than 3 million square feet of planned transformations.

GoE’s inaugural inclusion on this list has positioned the company within the top tier, Inc. 500 list. Honorees in the top 500 will be featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands now. In addition, the company was ranked as one of the top 10 Texas-based companies to be included on the list, and number 4 in the Dallas, TX area overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Go Energistics:

Go Energistics (GoE) is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in planning, design, activation and logistical solutions by enabling clients to shape, transform and evolve the healthcare environment with collective experience of over 100 projects nationwide in both the public and private sectors. Founded in 2011, GoE is comprised of collaborative professionals and Veterans that have personally experienced or been impacted by service injuries. Go Energistics is dedicated to “Serving Those Who Serve” and is helping our nation’s military and Veterans’ healthcare systems plan for and provide innovative buildings, healing environments and the best overall care for those who have served our Nation.