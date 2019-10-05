The Colleyville Panthers (2-0, 3-2 5A-1 Region 1 District 4) won their first home district game of 2019 by defeating the Carrollton Creekview Mustangs (0-2, 2-3 5A-1 Region 1 District 4) 42-0 at Mustang-Panther Stadium on Friday, Oct. 4. The Panthers next district home game will be against the Carrollton Turner Lions (0-2, 0-5 5A-1 Region 1 District 4) on Oct. 18.

LRW – – 10/05/19