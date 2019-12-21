December 21, 2019

An Editorial by LNO Editor Nelson Thibodeaux:

Side by Side stories in the NEXT TO LAST Star-Telegram Northeast Section headlines “Some Colleyville residents upset about city’s Plaza”‘ and “Star-Telegram Northeast to cease publication.”

So the paper that was just so happy to purchase the last Arp owned local newspaper won’t publish information about the Colleyville area any longer after this coming week; but couldn’t restrain the liberal bent paper to take one last shot at Colleyville.

If you are new to Colleyville you may not know the Star-Telegram is a hard leftist publication for at least the past four decades. One way you would know that, is by the “Colleyville residents upset about city’s $2.7M Plaza”, is that the detractors are stuck out on the far left with the Telegram, but can’t seem to win elections with Colleyville successful, conservative constituents. In fact, Matthew Laiety, one of the Facebook liberal philosophers, never misses a chance to criticize the current city leaders; while busy on Facebook racking up liberal quotes along with,another resident, Vanessa Steinkamp.

Residents may remember Steinkamp, a refugee to Colleyville from the Murder Capital of America, Chicago. She ran for city council, with one remark during the campaign that obviously resonated with Colleyville voters that, “Colleyville should be more like Chicago!”

The Plaza at City Hall was built with funds from the Tax Increment Finance District established in 1998, of which, I, Nelson Thibodeaux, was the first Chairman. This is a major contrast to the “Tinkle Fountain” championed by previous, long gone, Mayor Donna Arp. In fact, the political Mayor mistress went on a rampage to get local businesses to pledge money to pay for the fountain, (between City Hall and the Library)when in fact Colleyville Taxpayers were left with the bill, while her name has been shown prominently of the fountain plaque.

But I digress, the Bud Kennedy led far-left Star Telegram is once again continuing to abandon real journalism to publish quotes from the minority liberal hawkers while the tiny readership of the paper gets even smaller; so much, they can’t afford to have a real journalist cover our Northeast Tarrant County corridor!

If you have nothing to legitimately gripe about in Colleyville, liberals are losing their best friend, the newspaper who has no journalists, but takes it cues from disgruntled, rejected, leftwing politicos .

Another reason there are now more than 350 online local publications operating in the US. Local News Only is now in our 21st year of reporting local news!