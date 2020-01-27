January 17, 2020

GRAPEVINE, Texas – A Grapevine man, who was previously arrested, is jailed on a new charge.

On Sunday, January 26, 2020, Grapevine Police arrested 24-year-old Chansellor Hill for Exploitation of a Child pursuant to a federal arrest warrant issued from the Northern District of Texas. There are no new victims associated with this arrest.

Grapevine Police arrested Hill multiple times in 2019 for charges including Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14 and Possession of Child Pornography.

Chansellor Hill will be held in the Grapevine jail until he is transferred by federal authorities. Hill is currently held, awaiting federal arraignment. He continues to face charges in Tarrant County for the previous arrests.

The Grapevine Police Department recognizes community concerns surrounding these cases, but is limiting information on this new arrest so as not to jeopardize the investigation. We thank all of our community partners for their assistance and outstanding efforts to keep our neighborhoods safe and informed.