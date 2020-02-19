The Grapevine Mustangs (19-17, 7-7 5A District 7) beat the Chisholm Trail Rangers (1-13, 7-17 5A District 7) 72-59 in the last district game on Friday, Dec.20 at GHS. The Mustangs play the rival Colleyville Heritage Panthers in a district game Jan. 7 at CHHS. The Mustang win combined with a loss by the Saginaw Rough Riders (16-10, 7-7 5A District 7) resulted in a tie for 4th place in District 7. Grapevine and Saginaw will play a tie breaker game at Richland HS on Feb. 21 at 7:00 P.M., to determine which team goes to the playoffs.

Be sure to check out the – GHS-CHHS /LocalNewsOnly.com basketball photo website HERE.

A YouTube video of the game can be view HERE

LRW – – 02/19/20