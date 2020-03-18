GCISD School Board Candidates Support Governor Abbott, Call for Trustee Election to be Postponed to November 3

Colleyville, Texas – Cacy Tischer, Tommy Snyder, and Cacey Ford, candidates for GCISD Board of Trustees are calling on the district to follow Governor Abbott’s recommendation and postpone the May 2 election to the uniform election date of November 3.

“Everyone is focused on the safety of their loved ones and adjusting to the temporary realities of life right now. This election is important for the future of the teachers, students, and parents and we are calling for GCISD to do the right thing and postpone the election.” said Casey Ford, a candidate for Place 6. “In addition, holding elections on the uniform date results in higher voter participation and less cost to the taxpayers which is good for everyone.”

Place 5 candidate Tommy Snyder commented, “Our community has been almost evenly divided about the future direction of our current district leadership for several years now as our academic performance continues to decline while we pay higher and higher property taxes and manage an extraordinary $600M of debt. This is the time for our community to rally together to support each other and save these contentious debates for a more appropriate time. The uniform election gives the most voters the ability to participate in these critical community decisions. Governor Abbott is absolutely right for making this recommendation as a result. I am even okay allowing the current Trustees to extend their current terms until November provided all future election dates will be the same.”

“The focus right now should be on our families and supporting the most vulnerable in our community. We have very important issues to debate about the future of our district but this is not the time.” said Place 7 Trustee candidate Cacy Tischer. “I wholeheartedly support Governor Abbott’s recommendation and believe that all future GCISD elections should be held on the November 3 uniform election date which gives the most possible voters input into GCISD representation.”