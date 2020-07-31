July 31,2020 Southlake, Texas

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.





Listed Occupation as Real Estate Broker/ Self Employed and Home 821 Longhorn Hollow, Southlake, TX.



Arrested on July 30, 2020 at 6:18 PM by Officer J. Page at 1425 W. Southlake Blvd-Southridge Lakes Pky and Charged with:



Driving While Intoxicated 2nd**!! Krisha Marie Valk-Shockley, Age 44, POB: Cornoa, CAListed Occupation as Real Estate Broker/ Self Employed and Home 821 Longhorn Hollow, Southlake, TX.Arrested on July 30, 2020 at 6:18 PM by Officer J. Page at 1425 W. Southlake Blvd-Southridge Lakes Pky and Charged with:







Listed Occupation as Landscaper for 3808 Landscape Designs and Home 6900 Hovenkamp Ave, Richland Hills



Arrested on July 25, 2020 at 8:30 PM by Officer J. Page at 1500 N. White Chapel Blvd and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated



2.) On a Plano PD Warrant for Speeding



3.) On a Plano PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,



4.) On a Plano PD Warrant for Violation of Promise to Appear; Total Amount $1049.10 Michael Peter Pajaczkowski, Age: 42, POB: AustraliaListed Occupation as Landscaper for 3808 Landscape Designs and Home 6900 Hovenkamp Ave, Richland HillsArrested on July 25, 2020 at 8:30 PM by Officer J. Page at 1500 N. White Chapel Blvd and Charged with;1.) Driving While Intoxicated



Randy Aaron Cummings, Age 27, POB: Wichita Falls, TX.



Listed as Unemployed and Home 3 Ivanho Terrace, Wichita Falls, TX



Arrested on July 24, 2020 at 10:47 PM by Officer J. Page at 400 W. Hwy 114 and Charged with;



1.) Possession of Marijuana more than 4 oz, less than 5 lbs a State Jail Felony



2.) Possession of a controlled substance PG4 more than 200 G less than 400 G a Felony Second Degree.[/one_half_last]



Alancea Atkinson, Age: 18 POB: not listed



Listed Occupation as Cashier at Walmart and Home 1531 S Hwy 121 #2626, Lewisville, TX.



Arrested on July 24, 2020 at 10:38 PM at Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles, on E. Hwy 114 and charged with;



1.) Possession of Marijuana more than 2 oz less than 4 oz



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 4 G less than 400 G a Felony Second Degree.[ /one_half_last]



LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in which public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible.

LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.

LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.

Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully.

CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criterias; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.

NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information.

Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. If you do not have an attorney, LNO may provide, the name of an attorney you may consult with that is familiar with LNO policy. Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com

LNO relies on Federal and State Freedom of Information Acts to obtain information here in which public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO as soon as possible.

LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.

LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.

Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully.

CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criterias; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.

NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information.

Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. If you do not have an attorney, LNO may provide, the name of an attorney you may consult with that is familiar with LNO policy. Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com