Dec. 30, 2020

By LNO Editor: Nelson Thibodeaux

The unreliable Star-Telegram posts front page news that Glen Whitley has set up a website to sign up if qualified for the vaccine. The listed site requires 36 digits, slashes, numbers and letters.

However, even if you painfully and carefully make it through all 36, the site then comes back as not a correct URL. Calling Judge Whitley’s office you will be told that the problem is that people who are not qualified are crashing the system.

This situation continues an ongoing sense of confusing from Whitley’s office during this pandemic. He was critical of Colleyville’s Mayor Richard Newton for his “rash” proclamation that restaurants in the city can stay open but require the tables be placed a careful distance apart and all in an outdoor setting. If your family has someone over 65 and/or someone with a serious underlying health issue, they were to get first opportunity for the vaccine.

However, once again the stumbling that seemingly never stops out of the Tarrant County Judge’s office continues. A 36 letters and numbers and symbols long to even try to get to the website only to get a routine you have put in the wrong address.

However, Whitley’s office responds the site is overloaded and crashed because people who are “not eligible” are flooding the site and they are working on more space on the site.

It is obvious the concept ,was poorly developed and a vaccine that could potentially protect someone from this insidious disease is a complete failure at the Tarrant County level, only confusion and aggravation is available to those who are eligible per Judge Whitley’s declaration.