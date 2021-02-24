We want to thank and praise our mayor for taking the needed steps before the storm to secure our water supply. Cities all around us (Southlake, Keller, and many others) had boil orders on their water. Others didn’t have water.

It was through the work and advanced planning of our mayor and his staff that Colleyville was speared.

Thank you Mayor!

