The Grapevine Colleyville Varsity Silver team won their division in the ATT Highschool Hockey city playoffs beating Allen on Thursday, Apr. 7. They play next week in the State Playoffs at a location to be determined. Addition info can be found on their Facebook page at – –

https://www.facebook.com/GCIceHockey/

Further information about the photos selected for used in this post can be found at the Tru Photography by Jaimie Facebook page at – –

https://www.facebook.com/truphotographybyjaime

LRW – 04/09/21