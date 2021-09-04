The Colleyville Panthers (2-0, 0-0 5A-1 Region 1 District 4) routs the Boswell Pioneers (0-0, 0-1 6 A-1 Region 1 District 3) 52-0 in their second non-district game at Mustang-Panther Stadium Friday, Sep. 3. Colleyville has outscored their opponents in the first two games of the new season by a total 97-7. It may prove to be quite a different game next week. When the Panthers are set to meet the Trinity Trojans (0-1, 0-0 6 A-1 Region 1 District 3) at Mustang-Panther Stadium on Sep. 10.

LRW – – 09-04-21