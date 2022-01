Keller, Texas January 26, 2022

KUHN, CYNTHIA ANN; W/F; POB: AUSTIN TX; OCCUPATION: CUSTOMER SERVICE; EMPLOYER: ADT HOME SECURITY; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: LANG, J; BOOKING OFFICER: AGUIRRE, R; ARREST DATE: 01/15/2022; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $500.00; AND 2) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $500.00



MONTGOMERY, RICHARD ALEXANDER JR; B/M; POB: JACKSONVILLE FL; OCCUPATION: LOGISTICS; EMPLOYER: CAP STONE ATLANTA; ADDRESS: JACKSONVILLE FL; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: HINKLE, A; BOOKING OFFICER: FRESH, C; ARREST DATE: 01/16/2022; CHARGES: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $421.00

GADSDEN, TAVARIS ANTHONY LEE; B/M; POB: JACKSONVILLE FL; OCCUPATION: LOGISTICS; EMPLOYER: CAP STONE ATLANTA; ADDRESS: JACKSONVILLE FL; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: HINKLE, A; BOOKING OFFICER: FRESH, C; ARREST DATE: 01/16/2022; CHARGES: POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; REMARKS: PR BOND; AMOUNT: $750.00

DAVIS, BRIAN EDWARD; W/M; POB: HASLET TX; OCCUPATION: IT SPECIALIST; EMPLOYER: SELF EMPLOYED; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: HINKLE, A; BOOKING OFFICER: AGUIRRE, R; ARREST DATE: 01/16/2022; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $500.00

GRIESER, WILLIAM DAVID; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: PROFESSOR; EMPLOYER: UNIVERSITY; ADDRESS: ALEDO TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: GARCIA, R; BOOKING OFFICER: CAMPOS, A; ARREST DATE: 01/18/2022; CHARGES: 1) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY SECOND DEGREE; AMOUNT: $5000.00 AND 2) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY SECOND DEGREE; AMOUNT: $5000.00



QUAN, BRENDAN THOMAS; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: SERVER/COOK; EMPLOYER: IN & OUT; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: CARTE, R; BOOKING OFFICER: FRESH, C; ARREST DATE: 01/19/2022; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY SECOND DEGREE; AND 2) CRIMINIAL MISCHIEF; CHARGE TYPE: WARRANT; CLASSIFIATION: NON-REPORTABLE

PURVEY, TYLER TRACE; B/M; POB: GAINESVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: CAR SALES; EMPLOYER: ME AUTO; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER; HINKLE, A; BOOKING OFFICER: AGUIRRE, R; ARREST DATE: 01/20/2022; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ>2OZ<=4OZ; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; REMARKS: REL PER OFFICER HINKLE; AND 2) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE; AMOUNT $2000.00

ATTEBERRY, HARLEY REYE; W/F; POB: TRACEY CA; OCCUPATION: WAITRESS; EMPLOYER: BAJA CANTINA; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: FURIN, K; BOOKING OFFICER: AGUIRRE, R; ARREST DATE: 01/21/2022; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; REMARKS: TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY

HAGAN, JAMES MATTHEW; W/M; OCCUPATION: STOCKER; EMPLOYER: TARGET; ADDRESS: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: GARCIA, R; BOOKING OFFICER: MARQUEZ, S; ARREST DATE 01/21/2022; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR



BARSANTI, TAYLOR WESLEY; W/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: BAGGER; EMPLOYER: KROGER; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: WESTLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: LIKHITE, B; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON, D; ARREST DATE 01/18/2022; CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $356.00

MORALES, CHARLES XAVIER; MID EAST/M; POB: POMONA CA; OCCUPATION: WAREHOUSE; EMPLOYER: PROUCTIV; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: HINKLE, A; BOOKING OFFICER: AGUIRRE, R; ARREST DATE: 01/15/2022; CHARGES: THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR

