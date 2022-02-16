GRACE (Grapevine Relief And Community Exchange) 837 East Walnut Street
Grapevine, TX 76051
817.488.7009
MEDIA ADVISORY
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Events @GRACEGrapevine.org
817.305.4653
GRACE’s Designer Bags and Bingo Planned for May 1
Grapevine, TX (Feb. 1, 2022)–Grab your friends and mark your calendars! The 2nd Annual Designer Bags and Bingo benefitting GRACE Transitional Housing is back!
This fabulous event will be an afternoon full of fun competition, friendship, laughter and, of course, designer bags.
Designer Bags and Bingo (DBB) raises funds and awareness for the Transitional Housing program, designed to work with homeless individuals and families to help move them towards independence.
Transitional Housing clients participate in intensive case management to help them achieve educational, career and financial goals while living in clean, stable housing. All activities guide clients to self-determination and self-sufficiency.
The Maintenance Bay at Five Star Subaru of Grapevine will once again serve as the DBB venue on Sunday, May 1. Players will have thrilling rounds of bingo, and many more chances to win a stylish and luxurious designer bag.
There will also be delicious appetizers, exhilarating beverages, and fabulous door prizes, making this a very enjoyable Sunday afternoon.
Table sales open March 7, with ticket sales beginning April 4. This event sold out in two weeks last year, and will probably sell out again this year.
Sponsorships are available now with guaranteed seating! If you want to attend DBB, be sure to contact events@gracegrapevine.org today to secure your place now!
“Giving as we have received… to help those in need”
Board Members
Traci Bernard, President
Texas Health Harris Methodist Southlake
Karen Parrish, Vice President of Programs
White’s Chapel United Methodist Church
Robert K. Warner, Vice President of Development/Capital Campaign Community Representative
Kindal Wright Kreamer, Vice President of HR/Secretary
121 Community Church
Susie Howell, Vice President of Construction, Facilities & Technology
Frost Bank
Sean Shope, Treasurer
First Financial Bank
Shonda Schaefer
Chief Executive Officer
Kay Allen
Allen Wealth Advisors
Victor De Vincenzo
Atmos Energy Corporation
Jerry Ducay
City of Colleyville
Ana Erwin
Community Impact Newspaper
Mike Hamlin City of Grapevine, Police Department
Traci Hutton
Traci D. Hutton, Attorney
John McGreevy
Community Representative
Tony Pack
Community Representative
Todd Renner
White’s Chapel United Methodist Church
Rob Schmidt
Community Representative
Becky St. John
GCISD Board of Trustees
Mike Taylor
Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, Tarrant County
Felix Vasquez, Jr.
Hyphen Solutions, LLC
Randy White
Randy White Real Estate Services