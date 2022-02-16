GRACE ( G rapevine R elief A nd C ommunity E xchange) 837 East Walnut Street

Grapevine, TX 76051

817.488.7009

MEDIA ADVISORY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Events @GRACEGrapevine.org

817.305.4653

GRACE’s Designer Bags and Bingo Planned for May 1

Grapevine, TX (Feb. 1, 2022)–Grab your friends and mark your calendars! The 2nd Annual Designer Bags and Bingo benefitting GRACE Transitional Housing is back!

This fabulous event will be an afternoon full of fun competition, friendship, laughter and, of course, designer bags.

Designer Bags and Bingo (DBB) raises funds and awareness for the Transitional Housing program, designed to work with homeless individuals and families to help move them towards independence.

Transitional Housing clients participate in intensive case management to help them achieve educational, career and financial goals while living in clean, stable housing. All activities guide clients to self-determination and self-sufficiency.

The Maintenance Bay at Five Star Subaru of Grapevine will once again serve as the DBB venue on Sunday, May 1. Players will have thrilling rounds of bingo, and many more chances to win a stylish and luxurious designer bag.

There will also be delicious appetizers, exhilarating beverages, and fabulous door prizes, making this a very enjoyable Sunday afternoon.

Table sales open March 7, with ticket sales beginning April 4. This event sold out in two weeks last year, and will probably sell out again this year.

Sponsorships are available now with guaranteed seating! If you want to attend DBB, be sure to contact events@gracegrapevine.org today to secure your place now!

“Giving as we have received… to help those in need”

Board Members

Traci Bernard, President

Texas Health Harris Methodist Southlake

Karen Parrish, Vice President of Programs

White’s Chapel United Methodist Church

Robert K. Warner, Vice President of Development/Capital Campaign Community Representative

Kindal Wright Kreamer, Vice President of HR/Secretary

121 Community Church

Susie Howell, Vice President of Construction, Facilities & Technology

Frost Bank

Sean Shope, Treasurer

First Financial Bank

Shonda Schaefer

Chief Executive Officer

Kay Allen

Allen Wealth Advisors

Victor De Vincenzo

Atmos Energy Corporation

Jerry Ducay

City of Colleyville

Ana Erwin

Community Impact Newspaper

Mike Hamlin City of Grapevine, Police Department

Traci Hutton

Traci D. Hutton, Attorney

John McGreevy

Community Representative

Tony Pack

Community Representative

Todd Renner

White’s Chapel United Methodist Church

Rob Schmidt

Community Representative

Becky St. John

GCISD Board of Trustees

Mike Taylor

Texas Silver-Haired Legislature, Tarrant County

Felix Vasquez, Jr.

Hyphen Solutions, LLC

Randy White

Randy White Real Estate Services