February 10, 2022

By: Amy Collett

Ways to Overcome a Career Setback by Starting Your Own Business

You recently suffered a career setback. Now, you’re considering the next phase in your life. For many people in your situation, starting their own business proved fruitful. LocalNewsOnly.com explains that with new horizons ahead, you can move wherever you want and enjoy the benefits of being your own boss.

4 Cities to Move to for Job Opportunities as an Economy Nomad

Denver, Colorado

Denver prides itself on its diverse economy. With the aerospace industry, the bioscience industry, and all of the financial institutions located there, Denver is a great place to find work. There are plenty of opportunities for people who want to work in any type of profession.

Living expenses can be a little steep, however, so you’ll want to make sure your entrepreneurial goals will afford you the capital needed to find housing.

Dallas-Fort Worth

Forbes considered Texas the best state for future job growth back in 2014, and it was a good insight. Last year, WalletHub ranked Fort Worth the ninth-best large city to do business in (Dallas was 14th), so it’s worth the time to check out the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The overall business environment, easy access to resources, and low business costs all factors into Fort Worth’s allure. Entrepreneurs considering the region are attracted to a high five-year business survival rate, consistently positive job growth and the variety of industries that call Dallas-Fort Worth home.

Towson, Maryland

Towson is regularly listed as one of the best places to live. It’s there that budding entrepreneurs will find a nice blend of suburban and urban living conditions. What’s more, Towson is home to many successful young professionals. And if you have children, the schools in Towson rate highly among parents. With a population of just over 57,000, this town doesn’t feel overly crowded, yet there are plenty of opportunities awaiting you. You’ll find lots of restaurants, parks, coffee shops, and homes, as well, making Towson a welcoming environment for anyone looking for a place to settle into and start their own business.

The cost of living is on par with many other places, with the average monthly rent coming out to a little over $1,500 according to Zumper.

Seattle, Washington

Seattle is a city that offers plenty of opportunities for entrepreneurs. The cost of living is pretty high, but it’s relatively easy to find housing close to downtown Seattle, which means you won’t have to spend hours on public transportation.

For a one-bedroom apartment, you can expect to pay between $1,500 and $2,500 per month. Moreover, the monthly living expenses for a single person in Seattle average out to around $2,000.

That said, technology jobs are also plentiful in this area, and wages have increased recently to combat rising living costs. If you’re looking for a city that offers plenty to see and do while remaining laid-back and personable, Seattle is worth a look.

New York City, New York

There are so many great reasons why New York City would be a good fit for someone looking to start their own company. For starters, it’s one of the leading economic hubs in America, with more than 8 million people living there.

This makes it easy to find other professionals who share your interests and passions. Plus, NYC has plenty of job openings that require specialized skillsets that might not be available where you currently reside. Part of the appeal of The Big Apple is its ample opportunities to take in a wide range of professional sports, like the Knicks, Giants and the Jets. Some online ticket sellers make going to the game affordable, even season tickets for the Yankees.

But be warned; New York City is a fast-paced economy that demands the highest drive and motivation. As such, you’ll want to be sure that you and your business venture are able to keep up.

The cost of living in NYC is high. You’re looking at anywhere between $2,400 and $4,200 to rent an apartment. So be prepared for higher living expenses if you choose to start your own business in New York City.

By making a career change and moving, you can open up a whole new realm of possibilities. Once you arrive at your destination, you may find that an exciting new chapter has just begun. Embrace change and enjoy the ride!