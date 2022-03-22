March 22, 2022 – LocalNewsOnly
The COLLEYVILLE REPUBLICAN CLUB is hosting a Candidate Forum on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at the Colleyville Center – 5301 Riverwalk Dr. – Colleyville.
Moderator: Mayor Richard Newton
Colleyville Candidates:
- Mayor – Bobby Lindamood vs David Kelly
- City Council Place 1 – Brandi Elder vs Amyn Gilani
- City Council Place 2 – George Bond vs Zac Bunn
GCISD Candidates:
- Trustee Place 3 – Tammy Nakamura vs Louie Sullins
- Trustee Place 4 – Kathy Florence Spradley vs David Stein
