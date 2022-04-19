April 18, 2022

LocalNewsOnly

If you are familiar with Colleyville local politics, then it is likely you have heard of Karl Meek. The following is a message from Karl Meek to a Colleyville property owner, regarding putting his candidate’s sign on the property owner’s property.

Threat??? You be the judge!!!! More ugly political shenanigans! Do we want to go back to this??? Election day is coming … May 7, 2022 … Your vote counts!!!

VOTE – LINDAMOOD, ELDER and BOND to keep this type of politics out of our City!