May 20, 2022 – LocalNewOnly

Southlake, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

JOSEPH, BINOY; W/M; POB: INDIA; OCCUPATION: NURSE; EMPLOYER: MENTAL HEALTH HOSPITAL; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: HARRIS T; BOOKING OFFICER: FRESH C; ARREST DATE; 05/14/2022; CHARGES: 1) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $750.00; 2) POSS CS PG 3<28G; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $500.00

BRIGGS, LEVI DAVID; W/M; POB: INDIANAPOLIS IN; OCCUPATION: LOCKSMITH; EMPLOYER: LOCKSMITH COMPANY; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: PAGE J; BOOKING OFFICER: CAMPOS A; ARREST DATE: 05/19/2022; CHARGES: EVADING ARREST DETENTION; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR

RONEY, ASHLEY SHUNTE; B/F; POB: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: PAGE J; BOOKING OFFICER: FRESH C; ARREST LOCATION: PANDA EXPRESS – 215 N KIMBALL AVE; ARREST DATE: 05/13/2022; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1>=1G<4G; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE; 2) PAROLE VIOLATION; TDCJ PAROLE DIVISION WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; 3) SPEEDING IN A SCHOOL ZONE 39 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE; ARLINGTON PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $369.00; 4) NO VALID DL – LICENSED (NO DISPLAY); ARLINGTON PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $309.00

VICTORIA, BRITTANY DONCA; W/F; POB: ST PETERBURG FL; OCCUPATION: P.S.E. CLERK; EMPLOYER: USPS; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: CORNETT D; BOOKING OFFICER: TAYLOR C; ARREST DATE: 05/19/2022; CHARGES: 1) POSS MARIJ <=5LBS>40Z; CLASSIFICATION: SJF; 2) FMFR; ARLINGTON PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $513.00

Click below for Incident Report

https://www.localnewsonly.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/SOUTHLAKE-INCIDENT-REPORT-05202022.pdf

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at editor@localnewsonly.com.



LNO Policy: Considering the time it takes to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you have been reported as arrested and subsequently been cleared of the arrest charges; you may inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL TO EDITOR@LOCALNEWSONLY.COM. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, received a deferred adjudication with the charges deferred or dismissed upon successful completion and with verifiable documentation or if an expungement order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google, Yahoo, etc.; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information. LNO does not sell any information on its site to any other entities. Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same.

Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com