May 25, 2022 – LocalNewsOnly

Keller, Texas

Linda Baker, Crime Reporter

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.



MCCULLOUGH, BRIANNA MICHELLE; W/F; POB: BEDFORD TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ADDRESS: HOMELESS; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: TELESKO G; BOOKING OFFICER: MARQUEZ S; ARREST LOCATION: HOME DEPOT KELLER – 2013 S MAIN ST; ARREST DATE: 05/14/2022; CHARGES: 1) POSS CS PG 1/1-B>=1G<4G; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE; AMOUNT: $5,000.00; 2) POSS CS PG 1/1-B<1G; SO TARRANT CO WARRANT; REMARKS: NO BOND; 3) POSSESSION OF ALCHOHOLIC BEVERAGE IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; DALLAS PD WARRANT; AMOUNT: $839.80

HAMIEH, AHMED; MID EAST/ M; POB: LEBANON; OCCUPATION: RETAIL; EMPLOYER: RETAIL SHOP; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: TELESKO G; BOOKING OFFICER: TAYLOR C; ARREST DATE 05/14/2022; CHARGES: SALE OF TOBACCO PRODUCTS TO A MINOR; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $271.00

PECK, BRIDGER TREYCE; W/M; POB: DECATUR TX; OCCUPATION: STUDENT – KELLER HIGH SCHOOL; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: TELESKO G; BOOKING OFFICER: BARTON D; ARREST DATE: 05/15/2022; REMARKS: DOES NOT KNOW SSN; CHARGES: 1) DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $500.00; 2) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # OF ITEMS <5; CLASSIFICATION: SJF; AMOUNT: $1,000.00

ALLEN, TYSHON DEAN; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTION; EMPLOYER: MARIO & SONS; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: BARRETT M; BOOKING OFFICER BATTLES P; ARREST DATE: 05/16/2022; CHARGES: 1) DEADLY CONDUCT; KELLER PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $3,000.00; 2) ASSAULT BI FAM/HOUSE IMPEDE BREATH/CIRC; FORT WORTH PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICAITON: NON-REPORTABLE; REMARKS: EPO SERVED; AMOUNT: $4,000.00; 3) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON; FORT WORTH PD; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; REMARKS: EPO SERVED; AMOUNT: $10,000.00

TROTTER: SHONDA STAFFORD; W/F; POB: GLENDALE AZ; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: FURIN K; BOOKING OFFICER: CHRISTIE S; ARREST DATE: 05/18/2022; CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS B MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $500.00

BRIDGES, MELISSA CARMEN; W/F; POB: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED; ADDRESS: ROANOKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: NAGY L; BOOKING OFFICER: TAYLOR C; ARREST DATE: 05/18/2022; CHARGES: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY THIRD DEGREE

TAYLOR, SHAMARI; B/M; POB: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: WAREHOUSE; EMPLOYER: AMAZON; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: TELESKO G; BOOKING OFFICER: TAYLOR C; ARREST DATE: 05/19/2022; CHARGES: POSS CS PG2>=4G<400G; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY SECOND DEGREE; AMOUNT: $3,000.00

GONZALEZ, SANTANA; W/M HISPANIC; POB: LOS ANGELES CA; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: KNAPP L; BOOKING OFFICER: TAYLOR C; ARREST LOCATION: FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF KELLER – 225 KELLER PKWY; ARREST DATE: 05/19/2022; CHARGES: 1) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; REMARKS: EPO ISSUED; AMOUNT: $2,500.00; 2) PROOF OF FINAN RESP; EULESS PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS C MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $330.00; 3) DWLI (INVALID); EULESS PD WARRANT; CLASSIFICATION: NON-REPORTABLE; AMOUNT: $345.00

BOREN, LUKE LANDON; W/M; POB: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: FOOD SERVICE; EMPLOYER: BJS BREWHOUSE; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: WESTLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: CRAVEN C; BOOKING OFFICER: CHRISTIE S; ARREST DATE: 05/17/2022; CHARGES: 1) UNL CARRYING WEAPON; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $750.00; 2) POSS CS PG2>=4G<400G; CLASSIFICATION: FELONY SECOND DEGREE; AMOUNT: $1,000.00

SANNEBECK, HANNAH NICOLE; W/F; OCCUPATION: BARTENDER; EMPLOYER: GAYLORD TEXAN; ARREST AGENCY: WESTLAKE POLICE DEPT; ARREST OFFICER: TELESKO G; BOOKING OFFICER: CHRISTIE S; ARREST DATE: 05/18/2022; CHARGES: 1) DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE; CLASSIFICATION: CLASS A MISDEMEANOR; AMOUNT: $750.00; 2) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # OF ITEMS <5; CLASSIFICATION: SJF; AMOUNT: $1,000.00

LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to obtain public information. LNO has been reporting on arrests in the area since 2000. If you have been proven innocent or the charges dismissed please contact LNO at editor@localnewsonly.com.



LNO Policy: Considering the time it takes to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest. LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you have been reported as arrested and subsequently been cleared of the arrest charges; you may inform LNO with verifiable information. Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was believed to be true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully. CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY. SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL TO EDITOR@LOCALNEWSONLY.COM. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges”. If on the other hand, received a deferred adjudication with the charges deferred or dismissed upon successful completion and with verifiable documentation or if an expungement order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge. NOTE: LNO does not control any third-party search engines such as Google, Yahoo, etc.; LNO does not provide the information directly to any Internet Search Engine nor has any ability to remove that information. LNO does not sell any information on its site to any other entities. Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with an attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same.

Questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com