May 26, 2022

LocalNewsOnly

June & July 2022 – Yoga Flow and Line Dancing Classes – Colleyville Center – 5301 Riverwalk Dr. – To register call 817-503-1180.

Splash Pad is Now open at McPherson Park through October 10th, from 9 am to 8 pm daily. This fun water feature is the perfect place to cool off as the temperature gets warmer! Located at McPherson Park – 240 W McDonwell School Rd.

June 2 – Concert in the Plaza – 6:30 PM – Plaza at City Hall

June 3 – Colleyville Library Summer Reading Program Kicks Off – Readers of all ages are invited to participate in the 2022 Summer Reading Program. READ Y’ALL! kick-off event at 6 PM on Friday, June 3rd. There will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting, unveiling of the prize room, and an evening of games, prizes, food, and fun! There will be a weekly slate of popular Story Time programs, complete with some new offerings including two brand new STEAM-based creative play curriculums and Saturday Story Time options. Family-friendly performers will entertain children and their families every week in June and July. Returning favorites (Dennis Lee, the Dallas Zoo, and BMX Bikers) as well as, some new and exciting performers are scheduled at the Library and early evenings on The Plaza. Registrations for the Summer Reading Program, as well as, weekly story times, programs and events opened May 23rd. For more information, visit ColleyvilleLibrary.com.

June 9 – Concert in the Plaza – 6:30 PM – Plaza at City Hall

June 24 – Stars and Guitars makes its return. Joe Nichols will be the featured artist. Having earned a half-dozen Number 1 singles and ten Top 10 hits with a sound that honors his heroes, Nichols has been a pillar of country music for two decades, bridging the gap between country’s old-school roots and the modern era. He has received three Grammy nominations, a CMA award, an ACM trophy, and some of his top hits include “The Impossible,” “Brokenhearstville,” “Sunny and 75,” and “Yeah”. The concert will take place at City Park on Friday, June 24th with gates opening at 5 PM. The event will include food trucks, carnival rides, balloon and caricature artists, and much more! Joe Nichols will take the stage at 8 PM and the evening will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display! Table reservations will be available for purchase beginning Friday, May 27th. Reservations will be taken according to the order they are received.