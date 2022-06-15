The Colleyville City Council is providing another gift card program for the summer, exemplifying the City’s ongoing commitment to local business.

Be on the lookout – beginning mid-June, each Colleyville household will receive a $35 patriotic gift card for use at our Colleyville businesses. Once in hand, the gift card can be presented at any participating Colleyville business for payment of services. The businesses will use the card to credit the transaction and receive reimbursement from the city at the conclusion of the program.

Additionally, we will provide $50 “Colleyville Cares Cards” to each house of worship in Colleyville to distribute to congregation members who are in need of assistance.

Cards are valid through July 31, 2022. Please call the City Manager’s Office with any questions at 817.503.1111.