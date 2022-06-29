June 29, 2022

TNT Fireworks launches safe and responsible use campaign in Texas amid severe wildfires and dry conditions!

TNT Fireworks encourages consumers to Be Safe, Stay Legal and Act Responsibly

FLORENCE, AL – TNT® Fireworks (TNT), the nation’s largest distributor of consumer fireworks, is launching a nationwide educational campaign to promote safe and responsible fireworks use this Fourth of July season. The family-owned company dedicated additional resources this year to produce and provide safety materials to consumers that reinforce the importance of fireworks safety in addition to water conservation this season in response to the recent wildfires that devastated parts of Texas this year.

Through TNT Firework’s Be Safe, Be Legal, and Act Responsibly campaign, TNT Fireworks is helping all consumers enjoy legal consumer fireworks while helping eliminate the potential for safety and fire hazards. The campaign this year features Piccolo Pete, one of TNT’s most beloved and iconic trademarked products, who’s also a fireworks safety and water conservation champion.

Piccolo Pete takes the stage through a new public service announcement release across the nation by TNT Fireworks that encourages consumers to save a bucket of household gray water to help cool down used fireworks. Piccolo Pete shares that “Letting Your Fireworks Take a Bath” helps prevent fire risks while also conserving water.

“As this drought heads into the punishing summer months in Texas, it’s incumbent on all of us to use both fireworks and our water responsibly,” stated TNT President Carson Anderson. “Just as Piccolo Pete says, ‘If we all work together, we can make a difference for our future!”

TNT urges that when your state-approved fireworks show is over, and the used fireworks have cooled, completely submerge them in a large bucket of water and soak them until thoroughly saturated. Smaller used fireworks should take a bath for at least an hour, while larger ones are best soaked and cooled overnight before properly disposing of them in a trash receptacle. The PSA can be viewed here.

TNT Fireworks is promoting three key messages to ensure your 4th of July celebration is a safe and responsible one:

Be Safe: Be selective when choosing a location to use fireworks. A dry, flat surface such as concrete, dirt or pavement is the agreed upon safest place to set off fireworks.

Stay Legal : Be aware of local firework laws, and only use fireworks that are legal in your location.

: Be aware of local firework laws, and only use fireworks that are legal in your location. Act Responsibly: Follow proper protocol for fireworks disposal. Always allow for a cooling period. Never use fireworks when not sober, and never give fireworks-not even sparklers-to children.

The campaign, designed with guidance from community leaders and elected officials across the country includes safety messages are being promoted on social media and provided to consumers around the state at TNT Fireworks booths, tents and its TNT branded retail locations. The family-owned company also produced and released the Piccolo Pete water conservation and fire risk reduction public service announcement, which is being promoted in communities that are either drought stricken or facing wildfire risks s due to drier than average weather conditions.

As always, TNT is excited to continue its longstanding partnership with non-profits across the country. Selling TNT fireworks is a great way for schools, church groups, sports teams and other civic groups and clubs to raise funds. Thousands of non-profit groups nationwide use TNT Fireworks stands and tents as their primary fundraising solution. The TNT program is a turnkey package that gives your organization or family the opportunity to earn profits during the 4th of July selling season.

For questions about local laws and restriction, contact your local lawmakers or fire department. For more education on the safe and responsible use campaign, visit www.tntfireworks.com/safety.

ABOUT TNT® FIREWORKS

TNT® Fireworks (TNT) is the nation’s largest distributor of consumer fireworks and sparklers, providing safe, family fun for consumers in 49 states within the United States, as well as the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. For 100 years, TNT set the benchmark for safety, customer satisfaction, innovation, and quality in the fireworks industry. For more information about TNT Fireworks, visit www.TNTFireworks.com