Colleyville, Texas April 28, 2019
COLLEYVILLE POLICE INCIDENT REPORT
Police Incidents IN PDF
Bernardo Misael Camacho Pardon, Age: 38, POB: Mexico,
Listed Occupation as Construction for Petty and Home 6521 Colleyville, Blvd. Colleyville,
Arrested on April 21, 2019 at 4:24 AM by Officer E. Olivarez at 5900 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle.
Luis Miguel Pacheco, Age; 31, POB: Ft. Worth
Listed Occupation as Remodeling for PBR Remodeling and Home 1305 NE 38th AT., Ft. Worth,
Arrested on April 24, 2019 at 4:38 PM by Officer N. Garcia at the Capital One Bank at 3907 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
1.) Forgery of a Financial Instrument, a State Jail Felony
2.) On a River Oaks PD Warrant for Expired Registration,
3.) On a River Oaks PD Warrant for Drug Paraphernalia,
4.) On a River Oaks PD Warrant for Failure to Appear,
5.) On a River Oaks PD Warrant Expired Registration,
6.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Speeding,
7.) On a Ft Worth PD Warrant for No Operator’s License,
8.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,…Bond set at $2,4305.63
Listed Occupation as Construction for Petty and Home 6521 Colleyville, Blvd. Colleyville,
Arrested on April 21, 2019 at 4:24 AM by Officer E. Olivarez at 5900 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated with an Open Alcohol Container in the Vehicle.
Listed Occupation as Remodeling for PBR Remodeling and Home 1305 NE 38th AT., Ft. Worth,
Arrested on April 24, 2019 at 4:38 PM by Officer N. Garcia at the Capital One Bank at 3907 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
1.) Forgery of a Financial Instrument, a State Jail Felony
2.) On a River Oaks PD Warrant for Expired Registration,
3.) On a River Oaks PD Warrant for Drug Paraphernalia,
4.) On a River Oaks PD Warrant for Failure to Appear,
5.) On a River Oaks PD Warrant Expired Registration,
6.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Speeding,
7.) On a Ft Worth PD Warrant for No Operator’s License,
8.) On a Ft. Worth PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,…Bond set at $2,4305.63
Listed his Occupation as “Sandwich Artist” at Jersey Mikes and Home 11877 Vienna Apple Road, Keller, Texas,
Arrested on April 25, 2019 at 1:28 AM by Officer J. Newman at 6500 Colleyville Blvd., and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Dangerous Drug,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3 less than 28 G (hopefully these are not part of his “sandwich artistry”).
Listed an unemployed and Home 2507 N Forty Cir 323,
Arrested on April 26, 2091 at 2:19 AM by Officer D. Young at 2300 Hall-Johnson Road and Charged with;
1._Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with intent to impair an investigation,
2.)On a Dallas Sheriff’s PD Warrant for Manual Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 1 More than 4 G less than 200 G,
3.) On a Duncanville PD Warrant for No Driver’s License.