Colleyville, Texas May 2, 2019

An Opt In Editorial by Steve Waltens



In Part 1 of this series, I highlighted the stark differences between two Colleyville City Council Candidates – Mayor Pro Tem Bobby Lindamood and his challenger Vanessa Steinkamp. Intrigued by my initial research, I dug deeper and interviewed additional Colleyville residents to learn more about who Vanessa Steinkamp really is (since she hasn’t been here very long) and to better understand why, seemingly out of nowhere, she decided that being on City Council was her passion. These interviews included some actual friends of Steinkamp who shared stories of “a very different person than you think” and someone who “is very nice until you disagree with her, especially regarding local politics”. These women talk about how they were shocked to find out what goes on in the “inner circle” of Vanessa’s political friends but do not dare to confront her because they fear her retaliation.

While I thought her lack of qualifications for the role of City Council was the real differentiator, I now feel that is eclipsed by her pattern of deception.

When Ms. Steinkamp applied for a Governor’s appointment in 2017, she listed her Present Job Title as “Professor”. As it turns out, Ms. Steinkamp is not a Professor but is actually an “Instructor”. This is her actual application, and as you can clearly see applied as a “Professor” in various sections of the application.

CLICK HERE: THE PHONY PROFESSOR

According to information available on their public website, Tarrant County College District states that a person must have earned a Doctorate to be hired as a Professor and someone being promoted to Professor must have been employed by the TCC District for a minimum of three years in that role. I could not find where Ms. Steinkamp earned a Doctorate and she has not been employed full time by the TCC District for three years. I spoke to a Professor at the community college who explained that falsifying that prestigious and coveted title is akin to a nurse masquerading as a doctor.

CLICK HERE: Tarrant College

Like Mr. Sexton before her (who left Colleyville because his fraud was exposed but retains political ambitions), Steinkamp tried convincing the community that she is a “conservative Republican”. It’s quite common for Democrats in our area because they understand clearly that Colleyville enjoys one of the most politically conservative electorates in the entire state. It’s even common for Democrats to vote in Republican primaries so that they can show a ”Republican” voting history. Steinkamp deleted almost all of her social media history prior to running to cover her trail but didn’t quite catch all of it. There are a number of “secret pages” run by fringe left groups in our community. These include “Grapevine Area Indivisible” (formerly Grapevine Resist), “Colleyville Progressives’ and others. You have to be vetted to be allowed on these sites. Just try for yourself. Steinkamp belongs to all of them (she is a public Trump-hater) and as you can see here was rallying other group members to get out the vote for Beto. (Insert screen shots) These groups also make up Steinkamp’s volunteer force. They block walk for her, write postcards, make phone calls, and man her poll site. The most well-known of Steinkamp’s supporters is Mark Bauer who runs the Northeast Tarrant Democrat club and was one of the leaders of Battleground Texas and the “Turn Texas Blue” movement. Mark just recently endorsed Steinkamp publicly and published a photo of him block-walking for her

Click Here:The Fake Republican

The real issue isn’t whether Steinkamp is a Democrat or Republican. It’s the deliberate deception of voters and violation of the public trust. If Steinkamp will go to these lengths to deceive voters simply to get elected, what kind of behavior can we expect of her as an elected official?

THE FALSE SIDEWALK PROPHET

Early on in her quest to become a member of Colleyville City Council, Ms. Steinkamp posted a staged photo of two children walking their bikes on a street with no sidewalks with a big SUV looming near them. The purpose of her post was to 1) give voters the impression that the current City Council has no plan for further buildout of sidewalks, and 2) lead you to believe that Steinkamp is passionate about addressing this “problem”. As a side note – this grift technique is referred to as “The Arsonist and the Fireman.” You create a fake issue, stoke voters to get them worked up, and then provide the solution to the fake issue. Steinkamp is both the Arsonist and the Fireman in this respect. It’s a common tactic of her “Resist Colleyville” liberal friends who have thrown up fake community pages on social media for no other reason that trying promote discord in our community so they can take over City Hall.

I know first hand there is a new sidewalk policy and plan in place. Why? Because when the Mayor asked for community volunteers to apply to serve on an Ad Hoc Sidewalk Policy Committee, I applied and, based on my merit, was selected to chair that committee. Assuming that Steinkamp (who claims to be such an advocate for reform of the sidewalk policy) applied but was not appointed, I called the City Secretary who sent me all applications submitted. Steinkamp didn’t even bother to apply. Neither did she attend a meeting or provide any written input to the committee. I asked Steinkamp to explain this on her campaign page but could net get a straight answer. I was dog piled by her supporters and told to “stop harassing her and attempting to monopolize her time”.

A CAMPAIGN OF REVENGE

Which brings us to why Steinkamp, a recent Chicago transplant, suddenly became so interested in being a city councilwoman. Two years ago one of the Steinkamp family’s best friends, Mike Sexton, lost his own race for city council after being exposed as a long-time, vocal liberal activist who was posing as a conservative Republican simply to get elected. Their tight group of like-minded liberal friends immediately embarked on a campaign of personal revenge, which included staging fake community pages on social media whose exclusive purpose was to trash our city and city leaders, then ultimately utilized as campaign pages for their own candidates.

Steinkamp is seeking this office for one reason: to settle the score for her friend’s failure. Ironically, she is doubling down on Sexton’s strategy and masquerading as someone she isn’t and refusing to go on the record with answers to pertinent policy positions. Instead, she seeks to take the conversation offline so she can simultaneously tell different individuals what they want to hear.

LACK OF DISCRETION

The assurance of discretion and confidentiality regarding sensitive city matters is a critical character component for government service. Steinkamp’s husband works in the financial services industry where privacy and confidentiality of client information and conversations are valued, expected, and in some cases regulated.

Last year, when Steinkamp’s husband shared work-related information about one of his clients, she confronted the client directly resulting in the loss of that client’s business and her husband’s departure from his employer.

CONCLUSION

A pattern of falsifying facts for personal gain. Duping voters with her false claims of being a conservative. Misleading voters with fake issues while pretending she cares deeply and will “fix” those issues. Running for office avenge against those that exposed her friend. And finally, her demonstrated inability to understand the importance of confidentiality and discretion all add up to my belief that Vanessa Steinkamp is completely unfit to serve on Colleyville City Council.