The Grapevine Mustangs and Argyle Eagles held a pre-season scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 23 at Mustang-Panther Stadium. During the scrimmage the teams competed in a simulated game of two 12 minute quarters in which the Eagles outscored the Mustangs. Grapevine will play its first home non-district game on Thursday, Sep. 12 against the Northwest Texans.

Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE.

YouTube video of game can be view HERE

LRW – – 08/24/19