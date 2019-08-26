Colleyville, Texas……….. August 25, 2019
Colleyville Police Incident Reports
Incident Report 8-11-2019 in PDF
Incident Report 8-18-2019
Listed as a Student at Grapevine High School and Home 320 Lloyd Circle Colleyville, TX.
Arrested on August 22, 2019 at 8:44 pm by Officer E. Olivarez at 2006 Cottage Oak Lane and Charged with,
Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1 Gram in a Drug Free Zone, a Felony Third Degree.
Listed Occupation as Nurse, Self Employed and Home 1101 Stonington Dr., McKinney, TX.
Arrested by Officer J. Newman August 11th at 11:11pm at 3800 Rothschild Blvd and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated 2nd !!**
Listed occupation as Insided Rep for Texas RRST Rentals and Home 7116 Isle Royale Drive, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on August 18,m 2019 at 3:02 AM by Officer M. Foss at 4800 Colleyville Blvd and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated.
Listed as Unemployed and Home 5008 Green Hill Lane, Colleyville, TX.
Arrested on August 14, 2019 at 11:45 PM by Officer N. Garcia at 200 Valley View Dr. N. and Charged with;
1.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant Possession of Marijuana more than 4 Ounces, less than 4 lbs., a State Jail Felony
2.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant Driving while license suspended with a previous conviction and suspension without being resolved,
3.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent by giving false information,
4.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Failure to Appear,
5.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Driving While License Suspended,
6.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,
7.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Failure to provide Proof of Financial Responsibility,
8.) On a Denton PD Warrant for Driving without a Valid License,
9.) On a Denton PD Warrant for Changed Lane when Unsafe, Total Bond $2,336