The Colleyville Panthers (1-1, 0-0 5A Region 1 District 4) were blasted by the Southlake-Carroll Dragons (2-0, 0-0 6A Region 1 District 5) by a score of 50-9 in Week 2 of play. The non-district game was played at the Panthers home field Mustang-Panther Stadium on Friday, Sep. 6. The Colleyville offense was held to only 9 points scored in the 2nd quarter. The Panther defense couldn’t control the Dragon offense which scored in every quarter a total of 50 points. Colleyville’s next non-district home game will be on Sep. 13 against the Trinity Trojans (2-0, 0-0 6A Region 1 District 3.)

Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE.

YouTube video of game can be view HERE

LRW – – 09/07/19