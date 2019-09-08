Keller, Texas – September 8, 2019

Chad Michael Gravely, Age: 24, POB: Dallas



Listed Occupation as Fork Lift Driver for Ready Cable Warehouse and Home 409 Hovenkamp St.



Arrested on August 29, 2019 at 12:41 AM by Officer B. Jensen at 100 College Ave. and Charged with;



Zachary Shane Smith, Age: 33, POB: Fayville, AR.



Listed Occupation as Tow Truck Driver for AA Wrecker and Home 803 Lucas Drive. Grapevine, TX.



Arrested on Aug. 25, 2019 at 10:27 PM by Officer A. Clark at 3199 J T Ottinger Road and Charged with;



Danny Dewayne Holloway, Age: 43, POB: Arlington, TX



Listed as Unemployed and Home 316 Oxford Dr., Roanoke, TX.



Arrested on Aug. 24, 2019 at 10:23 AM by Officer A. Hinkle at 120 Trail Ridge DR. and Charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 4 G, less than 400 G, a Felony Second Degree,



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1 G.



asey Alexander Miller, Age: 25, POB: NRH, TX.



Listed Occupation as Engineer and Employer IEG,



Arrested on Aug. 24, 2019 at 2:00 AM by Officer L. Nagy at 2700 Bear Creek Parkway and Charged with;



Austin David Sleeper, Age 37, POB: Dallas,



Listed Occupation as Insurance Underwriter and Home 8537 Duke Terrace #9303, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Aug. 24, 2019 at 2:46 AM by Officer B. Jensen at the Bronson Rock (OLD) The Pour Shack (NOW) and Charged with;



1.) Criminal Mischief more than $100, Less than $750,



Listed Occupation as VP Software Developer at Unifocus and Home 7237 West Nirvana Cir, NRH, TX.

Arrested on Aug. 28, 2019 at 12:25 AM by Officer A. BEall at the Home Depot in Keller and Charged with:

Driving While Intoxicated…NO BOND. Brian Russell Elder, Age 52, POB: Medford, OR.

Sanchez Antonio Ortega, Age: 47, POB: MEXICO,



Listed Occupation as Self Employed Contractor and Home 7623 Interstate 35 E, Dallas, TX.,



Arrested on Aug. 24, 2019 at 2:57 PM by Officer M. Wheeler at the Keller PD and Charged with;



1.) Arson Intended Damage to a Habitat/Place of Worship, a Felony First Degree,



Bryan Deon Everett, Age: 44, POB: Ft. Worth



Listed as Disable and Home 1701 Colvin St. Ft. Worth,



Arrested on Aug. 30, 2019 at 2:07 AM by Officer J. Dickerson at 299 Windcrest Dr. and Charged with;





Dennis Raymount Brown, Age: 44, POB: Ft. Worth, TX



Listed as Unemployed and Home 2005 Dillard St., Ft. Worth,



Arrested on Aug. 30, 2019 at 2:07 AM by Officer J. Dickerson, at the same location as Everett Above and Charged with:



Listed Occupations as Warehouse Worker at Autonation Warehouse and Home 11332 Golden Triangle Circle, Ft. Worth, TX.



Arrested on Aug. 27, 2019 at 2:49 AM by Westlake Police Officer M. Keller at 3800 SH 170 WB and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Labor at DVI and Home 3114 Eldelweiss Dr., Grand Prairie, TX.



Arrested on Aug. 28, 2019 by Westlake PD Officer M. Wheeler at 3101 SH 170 EB and Charged with



