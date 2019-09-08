Colleyville, Texas Sept. 8, 2019



Recent Colleyville Police Incidents Recorded

Driving while Intoxicated. Reagan Michelle Sanders, Age: 22, POB: Ft. WorthListed Occupation as Server at Winery and Home 190 Hidden Creek Loop, Weatherford, TX.Arrested on Sept. 1, 2019 at 3:08 AM by Officer E. Olivarez at 400 Mid-Cities Blvd and Charged with;

