Colleyville, Texas Sept. 8, 2019
Recent Colleyville Police Incidents Recorded
Arrested and Booked
Listed Occupation as Server at Winery and Home 190 Hidden Creek Loop, Weatherford, TX.
Arrested on Sept. 1, 2019 at 3:08 AM by Officer E. Olivarez at 400 Mid-Cities Blvd and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated.
Listed Occupation as Debt Collector for Recovery Associates and Home 760 Ruth Dr.. Hurst, TX.
Arrested on Sept. 2, 2019 at 1:14 AM by Officer J. Newman at 3800 Forest Ridge Dr. and Charged with;
1.) Tampering and Fabricating Evidence with Intent to Impair and Investigation, a Felony Third Degree,
2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 Less than 1 G, a State Jail Felony,
3.)On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3 28 G, a Class A Misdemeanor,
4.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class A Misdemeanor,
5.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor.
Listed Occupation as Sales at Tillyes and Home 3608 Cummings Ct., Bedford, TX.
Arrested on Sept. 4, 2019 at 2:13 AM by Officer J. Newman at 3800 Forest Ridge Drive and Charged with,
Evading Arrest and Detention —NO BOND.