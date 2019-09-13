The Grapevine Mustangs (2-1, 0-0 5A-1 Region 1 District 4) opened the 2019 home season by defeating the Justin Northwest Texans (0-3, 0-0 5A-2 Region 1 District 4) 36-26 in a non-district game at Mustang-Panther Stadium on Thursday, Sep.12. Grapevine rushed for 287 yards and gained a game total of 402 total yards. The Mustangs’ next home non-district game will be against Carrollton Creekview at Mustang-Panther Stadium on Sep. 27.

Don’t forget to check out the Colleyville/Grapevine/LocalNewsOnly football photo website HERE.

YouTube video of game can be view HERE

LRW – – 09/13/19