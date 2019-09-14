Keller/Westlake Sept. 9, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Spencer MacMillian Forgan-Thomas, Age:22 POB: Ft. Worth



Listed Occupation as Investment Advisor for Fidelity and Home 12324 Black Maple Dr., Keller, TX.



Arrested on Sept. 05, 2019 by Westlake Officer M. Keller and Charged with;



1.) Driving While Intoxicated,



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 4 gram less than 400 gram, a Felony Second Degree



Nelson Edenilson Romero, Age: 40, POB: El Salvador



Arrested on Aug. 31, 2019 by Officer J. Torres at 1200 S. Main St. and Charged with;



Robert Edward Maynard, Age: 59, POB: Orange, FL.

No Occupation or Employer Listed and Home 1411 Monterrey #118, Euless, TX.



Arrested on Aug. 31, 2019 at 11:35 AM by Officer J. Gentry at the Keller Police Station and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Sams Club Battery Section at Sam’s Club and Home 8828 Sun Haven Way, Ft. Worth.



Arrested on Sept. 01, 2019 by Oficer J. Torres at Bear Creek Park 400 Bear Creek Parkway and Charged with;



Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 more than 4 gram less than 400 Gram a Felony Second Degree.

Guillermo Flores Mascorro, Age: 47, PB: MEXICO



Listed Occupation as Cook at Solexo and Home 218 Gloria St., Keller, TX.



Arrested on Sept. 3, 2019 atg 2:19 PM by Officer A. Hinkle at 800 S. Main St. and Charged with:



Listed Occupation as Machinist at Bell and Home 2200 Neches, Ft. Worth, TX.,



Arrested on Sept. 5, 2019 at 12:50 AM by Officer J. Torres at 700 S. Main St and Charged with;



1.) Unlawful possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a Felony Third Degree



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 More than 1 gram and State Jail Felony

Listed Occupation as Dispatcher for Tarrant County Fire Alarm and Home 7609 Silver Safe Dr., Ft. Worth,



Arrested on Sept. 5, 2019 at 2:44 AM by Officer J. Bryans at 100 W. Keller Pkwy and Charged with;



1.) Driving while Intoxicated,



Listed Occupation as Shift Leader at LoLo’s Chicken and Waffles and Home 7825 Old Hickory Dr., NRH.



Arrested on Sept 05, 2019 at 10:51 PM by Officer B. Shimanek at 100 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Dispatcher for BMS and Home 9508 Bronze Meadow Dr., Saginaw, TX.



Arrested on Sept. 5, 2019 at 10:48 PM by Officer B. Shimanek at 100 Rufe Snow Dr. and Charged with;



