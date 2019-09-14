Sept.15,2019 Colleyville, TX.



Colleyville Police Incident Report in PDF Click Below

Abraham Munoz; Age 17, POB: Grapevine



Listed Occupation as Cook at Wendys and Home 2400 Timberline Dr. #187



Arrested on Sept. 11, 2019 by Officer E. Olivarez at Sparger Park 4201 Bedford Road and Charged with;



Chavez, Age: 22, POB: MEXICO



Listed Occupation as Server at Christinas and Home 5212 Glen Heather Dr., Flower Mound, TX.



Arrested on Sept. 7, 2019 at 1:45 AM by Officer M. Foss at Hall’s Wines and Spirits 4200 Glade Road and Charged with;



Listed Occupation as Production Manager at Peterbilt Motors and Home 7417 Timberhill Dr., North Richland.



Arrested on Sept. 09, 2019 by Officer J. Newman at 6400 Precinct Line Road and Charged with;



1.) Unlawful Carry Handgun Lic Holder,



