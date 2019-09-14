Sept.15,2019 Colleyville, TX.
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Colleyville Police Incident Report in PDF Click Below
incident report
Listed Occupation as Cook at Wendys and Home 2400 Timberline Dr. #187
Arrested on Sept. 11, 2019 by Officer E. Olivarez at Sparger Park 4201 Bedford Road and Charged with;
Failure to identify giving False Fictitious Information to an Officer.
Listed Occupation as Server at Christinas and Home 5212 Glen Heather Dr., Flower Mound, TX.
Arrested on Sept. 7, 2019 at 1:45 AM by Officer M. Foss at Hall’s Wines and Spirits 4200 Glade Road and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated 2nd !!** NO BOND
/one_half]
Listed Occupation as Production Manager at Peterbilt Motors and Home 7417 Timberhill Dr., North Richland.
Arrested on Sept. 09, 2019 by Officer J. Newman at 6400 Precinct Line Road and Charged with;
1.) Unlawful Carry Handgun Lic Holder,
2.) Driving While Intoxicated
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com