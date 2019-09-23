Texas has an estimated 978,924 women-owned businesses, employing 835,773 and attributing to roughly $142,212,480,000 according to the ninth annual State of Women-Owned Businesses Report, commissioned by American Express, a comprehensive report released today, analyzing data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Survey of Business Owners and factoring in relative changes in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The annual report analyzes industry, revenue and employment size at the national, state and metropolitan levels to illustrate the impact women-owned businesses have on the U.S. economy. This year’s report shows that between 2014 and 2019, the number of women-owned businesses climbed 21% to nearly 13 million, employment grew by 8% to 9.4 million and revenue rose 21% to $1.9 trillion.

Texas is ranked 27 in growth of number of women-owned firms since 2014 with a 8.3% increase, 19 in growth of jobs created with a 4.7% increase and 33 in growth of firm revenues with a 8.3% increase.

Austin, Texas is ranked 14 in growth of number of women-owned firms among the top 50 U.S. metropolitan areas with a 25.6% increase over the past 5 years, 3 in growth of jobs created with a 29.7% increase and 3 in growth of firm revenues with a 32.1% increase.

Dallas, Texas is ranked 20 in growth of number of women-owned firms among the top 50 U.S. metropolitan areas with a 20.1% increase over the past 5 years, 24 in growth of jobs created with a 8.1% increase and 16 in growth of firm revenues with a 21.2% increase.

Houston, Texas is ranked 50 in growth of number of women-owned firms among the top 50 U.S. metropolitan areas with a 0.7% decrease over the past 5 years, 47 in growth of jobs created with a 0.4% decrease and 50 in growth of firm revenues with a 0.6% decrease.

San Antonio, Texas is ranked 13 in growth of number of women-owned firms among the top 50 U.S. metropolitan areas with a 25.9% increase over the past 5 years, 1 in growth of jobs created with a 34.8% increase and 7 in growth of firm revenues with a 28.4% increase.

Below is a table comparing Texas’ women-owned firms data to the national numbers.

Trend in Growth of Women-Owned Firms by State, 2002-2019 Women-Owned Firms % Change 2014-2019 % Change 2018-2019 2002 2007 2012 2014 (est.) 2018 (est.) 2019 (est.) Total US Number of Firms 6,489,483 7,793,139 9,878,397 10,674,829 12,280,200 12,943,353 21.3% 5.4% Employment 7,146,229 7,579,876 8,431,614 8,692,685 9,184,500 9,376,981 7.9% 2.1% Sales ($000) $940,774,986 $1,202,115,758 $1,419,834,295 $1,531,876,374 $1,757,210,100 $1,850,114,492 20.8% 5.3% Texas Number of Firms 468,705 610,007 866,678 903,653 942,030 978,924 8.3% 3.9% Employment 553,843 592,308 778,860 797,947 817,356 835,773 4.7% 2.3% Sales ($000) $65,817,396 $97,094,681 $125,931,813 $131,295,292 $136,861,613 $142,212,480 8.3% 3.9%

Trend in Growth of Women-Owned Firms in Top 50 Metropolitan Areas, 2002-2019 Women-Owned Firms % Change 2014-2019 % Change 2018-2019 2002 2007 2012 2014 (est.) 2018 (est.) 2019 (est.) Austin, Texas Number of Firms 33,387 45,282 63,918 69,960 82,548 87,840 25.6% 6.4% Employment 30,188 42,825 58,254 64,593 78,053 83,796 29.7% 7.4% Sales ($000) $4,005,269 $6,532,792 $8,687,378 $9,701,900 $11,878,712 $12,815,149 32.1% 7.9% Trend in Growth of Women-Owned Firms in Top 50 Metropolitan Areas, 2002-2019 Women-Owned Firms % Change 2014-2019 % Change 2018-2019 2002 2007 2012 2014 (est.) 2018 (est.) 2019 (est.) Dallas, Texas Number of Firms 127,339 169,809 235,520 263,209 298,780 316,094 20.1% 5.8% Employment 156,263 151,029 197,542 207,225 218,747 224,111 8.1% 2.5% Sales ($000) $19,926,616 $28,099,286 $37,430,543 $42,062,398 $48,052,759 $50,979,789 21.2% 6.1%

Trend in Growth of Women-Owned Firms in Top 50 Metropolitan Areas, 2002-2019 Women-Owned Firms % Change 2014-2019 % Change 2018-2019 2002 2007 2012 2014 (est.) 2018 (est.) 2019 (est.) Houston, Texas Number of Firms 117,516 152,221 234,450 248,786 239,300 246,963 -0.7% 3.2% Employment 142,305 152,928 194,566 200,512 196,584 199,736 -0.4% 1.6% Sales ($000) $18,312,556 $30,014,828 $32,988,815 $34,737,423 $33,580,830 $34,513,453 -0.6% 2.8%