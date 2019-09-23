Texas has an estimated 978,924 women-owned businesses, employing 835,773 and attributing to roughly $142,212,480,000 according to the ninth annual State of Women-Owned Businesses Report, commissioned by American Express, a comprehensive report released today, analyzing data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Survey of Business Owners and factoring in relative changes in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The annual report analyzes industry, revenue and employment size at the national, state and metropolitan levels to illustrate the impact women-owned businesses have on the U.S. economy. This year’s report shows that between 2014 and 2019, the number of women-owned businesses climbed 21% to nearly 13 million, employment grew by 8% to 9.4 million and revenue rose 21% to $1.9 trillion.
Texas is ranked 27 in growth of number of women-owned firms since 2014 with a 8.3% increase, 19 in growth of jobs created with a 4.7% increase and 33 in growth of firm revenues with a 8.3% increase.
Austin, Texas is ranked 14 in growth of number of women-owned firms among the top 50 U.S. metropolitan areas with a 25.6% increase over the past 5 years, 3 in growth of jobs created with a 29.7% increase and 3 in growth of firm revenues with a 32.1% increase.
Dallas, Texas is ranked 20 in growth of number of women-owned firms among the top 50 U.S. metropolitan areas with a 20.1% increase over the past 5 years, 24 in growth of jobs created with a 8.1% increase and 16 in growth of firm revenues with a 21.2% increase.
Houston, Texas is ranked 50 in growth of number of women-owned firms among the top 50 U.S. metropolitan areas with a 0.7% decrease over the past 5 years, 47 in growth of jobs created with a 0.4% decrease and 50 in growth of firm revenues with a 0.6% decrease.
San Antonio, Texas is ranked 13 in growth of number of women-owned firms among the top 50 U.S. metropolitan areas with a 25.9% increase over the past 5 years, 1 in growth of jobs created with a 34.8% increase and 7 in growth of firm revenues with a 28.4% increase.
Below is a table comparing Texas’ women-owned firms data to the national numbers.
|Trend in Growth of Women-Owned Firms by State, 2002-2019
|
|Women-Owned Firms
|% Change 2014-2019
|% Change 2018-2019
|2002
|2007
|2012
|2014 (est.)
|2018 (est.)
|2019 (est.)
|Total US
|Number of Firms
|6,489,483
|7,793,139
|9,878,397
|10,674,829
|12,280,200
|12,943,353
|21.3%
|5.4%
|Employment
|7,146,229
|7,579,876
|8,431,614
|8,692,685
|9,184,500
|9,376,981
|7.9%
|2.1%
|Sales ($000)
|$940,774,986
|$1,202,115,758
|$1,419,834,295
|$1,531,876,374
|$1,757,210,100
|$1,850,114,492
|20.8%
|5.3%
|Texas
|Number of Firms
|468,705
|610,007
|866,678
|903,653
|942,030
|978,924
|8.3%
|3.9%
|Employment
|553,843
|592,308
|778,860
|797,947
|817,356
|835,773
|4.7%
|2.3%
|Sales ($000)
|$65,817,396
|$97,094,681
|$125,931,813
|$131,295,292
|$136,861,613
|$142,212,480
|8.3%
|3.9%
|Trend in Growth of Women-Owned Firms in Top 50 Metropolitan Areas, 2002-2019
|Women-Owned Firms
|% Change 2014-2019
|% Change 2018-2019
|2002
|2007
|2012
|2014 (est.)
|2018 (est.)
|2019 (est.)
|Austin, Texas
|Number of Firms
|33,387
|45,282
|63,918
|69,960
|82,548
|87,840
|25.6%
|6.4%
|Employment
|30,188
|42,825
|58,254
|64,593
|78,053
|83,796
|29.7%
|7.4%
|Sales ($000)
|$4,005,269
|$6,532,792
|$8,687,378
|$9,701,900
|$11,878,712
|$12,815,149
|32.1%
|7.9%
|Trend in Growth of Women-Owned Firms in Top 50 Metropolitan Areas, 2002-2019
|Women-Owned Firms
|% Change 2014-2019
|% Change 2018-2019
|2002
|2007
|2012
|2014 (est.)
|2018 (est.)
|2019 (est.)
|Dallas, Texas
|Number of Firms
|127,339
|169,809
|235,520
|263,209
|298,780
|316,094
|20.1%
|5.8%
|Employment
|156,263
|151,029
|197,542
|207,225
|218,747
|224,111
|8.1%
|2.5%
|Sales ($000)
|$19,926,616
|$28,099,286
|$37,430,543
|$42,062,398
|$48,052,759
|$50,979,789
|21.2%
|6.1%
|Trend in Growth of Women-Owned Firms in Top 50 Metropolitan Areas, 2002-2019
|Women-Owned Firms
|% Change 2014-2019
|% Change 2018-2019
|2002
|2007
|2012
|2014 (est.)
|2018 (est.)
|2019 (est.)
|Houston, Texas
|Number of Firms
|117,516
|152,221
|234,450
|248,786
|239,300
|246,963
|-0.7%
|3.2%
|Employment
|142,305
|152,928
|194,566
|200,512
|196,584
|199,736
|-0.4%
|1.6%
|Sales ($000)
|$18,312,556
|$30,014,828
|$32,988,815
|$34,737,423
|$33,580,830
|$34,513,453
|-0.6%
|2.8%
|Trend in Growth of Women-Owned Firms in Top 50 Metropolitan Areas, 2002-2019
|Women-Owned Firms
|% Change 2014-2019
|% Change 2018-2019
|2002
|2007
|2012
|2014 (est.)
|2018 (est.)
|2019 (est.)
|San Antonio, Texas
|Number of Firms
|33,859
|48,531
|68,128
|77,874
|91,625
|98,071
|25.9%
|7.0%
|Employment
|39,954
|50,830
|88,907
|105,645
|130,430
|142,394
|34.8%
|9.2%
|Sales ($000)
|$5,843,605
|$7,217,664
|$12,253,430
|$14,164,655
|$16,899,264
|$18,192,208
|28.4%
|7.7%