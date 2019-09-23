Keller, Texas Sept. 23, 2019
Isabel Beasley Schoelles, Age 54, POB: Ft. Worth,
Listed Occupation as Esthetician at Bombshells and Blowouts and Home 412 N. Pine St. Roanoke, TX.
Arrested on Sept. 7, 2019 by Keller Officer B. Jensen at 1800 N. Main Street and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated
Andrew Scott, Age: 36, POB: Houston, TX.
Listed as Self Employed and Home 703 Windcrest DR., Keller, TX.
Arrested on Sept. 10, 2019 by Keller Officer J. Bryans at 703 Windcrest Dr. and Charged with;
1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 More than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony,
2. On an Arlington PD Warrant for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility,
3.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Driving without a Valid License. Bond set at $1,822
Ryan Alexander Birckett, POB: Russia, Soviet Union, Age: 24,
Listed as Unemployed and Home 2715 Broadway Drive, Trophy Club, TX.
Arrested by Keller Officer B Jensen at 1300 Willis Laneon Sept. 12, 2019 at 2:14 AM and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated, Noted NO BOND.
Joshua Ryan Williams, Age: 30, POB: Ft. Worth
Listed as Self Employed and Home 4220 Shagbark St., Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested by Keller Officer J. Torres on Sept. 13, 2019 at 100 N. Main St. and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated.
Travis John Gates, Age: 42, POB: MI,
Listed Occupation as Technology and Self Employed, and Home 1101 Bear Creek Pkwy 3425, Ft. Worth, TX.
Arrested on Sept. 07, 2019 at 6:05 AM and Charged with;
Driving While Intoxicated.
Charmaine Wynter, Age: 49, POB: Jamaica,
Listed Occupation as a Self Employed Designer and Home 2012 Vista Tr.,Keller, TX.
Arrested on Sept. 09, 2019 at 10:15 PM by Keller Officer J. Bryans at her Home and Charged with;
Interference with an Emergency Request for Assistance.
Dominick Alfred Cianci, AGe: 22, POB: Phil. PA.
Listed Occupations as International for Fidelity.
Arrested on Sept. 11, 2019 at 7:00 M by Keller Officer B. Jensen at Kohls in Keller and Charged with.
Theft Under $100.
