Southlake, Texas Sept. 24, 2019
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.
Listed Occupation as Retired and Home 1856 Broken Bend DR., Westlake, Texas.
Arrested on Sept 18, 2019 by Southlake Officer D. Moody at 2199 N. Carroll Ave. and Charged with:|
Driving While Intoxicated with a Child under 15 Years of Age, a State Jail Felony[/one_half_last]
Listed Occupation as a Machine Operator at Cara Ustar and Home 1621 Mockingbird Lane, Southlake,
Arrested on Sept. 14, 2019 at 9:36 PM by Southlake Officer D. Moody at 1604 Mockingbird Lane and Charged with;
Driving while Intoxicated.
Listed Occupation as QA for Peterbilt and Home 1957 Stonehill Dr., Justin, TX.
Arrested on Sept. 15, 2019 at 11:00 pm by Southlake Officer I. Busby AT 1200 East Hwy 114 West Bound and Charged with;
1.) Driving while Intoxicated 2nd !!**,
2.) Resisting Arrest Search or Transport,
3.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Speeding,
4.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Driving without a License,
5.) On a Grand Prairie PD Warrant for Speeding. Total Bond $1,353.10.
LNO Policy Note: Considering the long period take to clear most cases through the court system, LNO does not have the ability to track the eventual outcome of every arrest.
LNO often is requested to remove data based on alleged clearance of charges at a later date. LNO therefore is expanding and restating our policy on removing information by request at a later date from the archives dating back to 2000. If you or someone you know has been reported arrested and subsequently been cleared of the charges; inform LNO with verifiable information.
Although LNO is not obligated to remove information based on the information below, as such information was obtained from Law Enforcement and was true and correct at the time of posting, you have another option, please read carefully.
CLEARED OF CHARGES MEANS THE CHARGES WERE DISMISSED OR YOU WERE FOUND NOT GUILTY..SEND A COPY OF THIS INFORMATION VIA EMAIL. LNO will provide equal coverage to same or removal of information at requester’s choice. Note: A downward plea, for example “obstruction of a roadway” in lieu of a DWI/DUI is not considered “cleared of charges. If on the other hand, a deferred adjudication is deferred with the charges dismissed upon successful completion (with a copy of the proper document). Based on these criteria; or if an expunge order is presented; LNO will remove the photo and text at no charge.
However, LNO will bring forward and update the information if requested by the convicted party. If interested party makes claims of dismissal but public records indicate no dismissal; “LNO may update information and bring forward other public record information as well.”
Information is obtained through FOIA and available to the public; as reported by law enforcement. You should check with your attorney concerning Open Records statutes prior to making any assumption of LNO rights to publish same. Any other questions? Editor@LocalNewsOnly.com