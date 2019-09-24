Southlake, Texas Sept. 24, 2019



Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law.

Michel Karl Mauler Age: 58, POB: Chicago



Listed Occupation as Retired and Home 1856 Broken Bend DR., Westlake, Texas.



Arrested on Sept 18, 2019 by Southlake Officer D. Moody at 2199 N. Carroll Ave. and Charged with:|



Driving While Intoxicated with a Child under 15 Years of Age, a State Jail Felony[/one_half_last]



Listed Occupation as a Machine Operator at Cara Ustar and Home 1621 Mockingbird Lane, Southlake,



Arrested on Sept. 14, 2019 at 9:36 PM by Southlake Officer D. Moody at 1604 Mockingbird Lane and Charged with;



Driving while Intoxicated.



McBride, Age: 33, POB: Okla City.



Listed Occupation as QA for Peterbilt and Home 1957 Stonehill Dr., Justin, TX.



Arrested on Sept. 15, 2019 at 11:00 pm by Southlake Officer I. Busby AT 1200 East Hwy 114 West Bound and Charged with;



1.) Driving while Intoxicated 2nd !!**,



2.) Resisting Arrest Search or Transport,



3.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Speeding,



4.) On an Arlington PD Warrant for Driving without a License,



5.) On a Grand Prairie PD Warrant for Speeding. Total Bond $1,353.10.

