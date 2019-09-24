Colleyville, Texas Sept. 24, 2019

Police Incident Report Below in PDF

ExtractPage1

Jason Scott Bradley, Age: 37, POB: Corsicana



Arrested on Sept. 19, 2019 at 5:07 AM by Colleyville Officer C. Terrell at the Baylor Emergency Medical Center, Colleyville Blvd. and charged with;



1.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 4 Gram, less than 200 Gram a Felony, 2nd Degree.



2.) Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 More than 4 Gram less than 400 Gram, a Felony Second Degree,



3.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 more than 1 Gram, less than 4 Gram a Felony Third Degree



4.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 Gram, a State Jail Felony



5.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 Gram, A State Jail Felony



6.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Stubstance PG3 Less than 28 G, Class A Misdemeanor



7.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony 2nd Degree,



8.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Assault of a Family House member Impede Breath or Circulation, a Felony Third Degree,



9.) On a Colleyville PD Warrant for Unlawful Restraint. , Age: 37, POB: CorsicanaArrested on Sept. 19, 2019 at 5:07 AM by Colleyville Officer C. Terrell at the Baylor Emergency Medical Center, Colleyville Blvd. and charged with;e,