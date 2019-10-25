Colleyville, Texas October 25, 2019
Each year, more than 12,500 tons of Halloween costumes end up in our landfills, not to mention the string of items residents toss in their curbside recycling bins that don’t belong there.
Recycling DON’T’s this Halloween
- Candy wrappers may feel like plastic, but they’re considered a mixed material and therefore are NOT recyclable.
- Pumpkins are NOT recyclable however they can be composted in your yard.
- Fabric costumes and latex masks are NOT recyclable.
- Face paint tins and fake blood tubes are NOT recyclable. Even if the container is made or recyclable material, it’s most likely contaminated with goopy residue.
- Decorative string lights are NOT recyclable. In fact, they’ll haunt your local recycling facility if they get tangled in the sorting machinery.