The Colleyville Heritage Panthers (4-3, 3-1 5A-1 Region 1 District 4) defeated the Carrollton Turner Lions (0-7, 0-4 5A-1 Region 1 District 4) 84-6 in a district game at Mustang-Panther Stadium on Friday, Oct. 18. The Mustangs next district game is “The Battle of the Red Rail” against the Grapevine Mustangs (5-2, 3-1 5A-1 Region 1 District 4) at home on Oct 25.

LRW – – 10/19/19