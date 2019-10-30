October 30, 2019

Northern Texas PGA Announces Texas Joe Black Cup Team

DALLAS, Texas – The Northern Texas PGA is proud to announce the 12 members who were named to the Northern Texas PGA Texas Joe Black Cup team. Captain Greg Antunes, PGA Life Member, will lead the NTPGA team during the Matches slated for October 28-29 at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas.

The Northern Texas PGA team includes:

Brett Beaty, Dallas National Golf Club – 3rd appearance

Cameron Doan, Preston Trail Golf Club – 19th appearance

Ronny Glanton, Sherrill Park Golf Course – NTPGA President, 16th appearance

Greg Gregory, Hidden Creek Golf Course – 1st appearance

Billy Harris, Dallas Country Club – Captain’s Pick, 13th appearance

Josh Havard, Rolling Hills Country Club – 1st appearance

Adam Headley, Green Tree Country Club – 7th appearance

Dean Larsson, Royal Oaks Country Club – 7th appearance

Britt Patton, Vaquero Club – 11th appearance

Shane Pearce, Hurricane Creek Country Club – 1st appearance

John Sikes, Hollytree Country Club – 8th appearance

Matthew Sommerfield, SugarTree Golf & Country Club – 1st appearance

Captains:

Greg Antunes, PGA Life Member – Captain

Jon Antunes, Hot Golf Inc. – Vice Captain

Perry Arthur, The Golf Club of Dallas – Vice Captain

Mark Harrison, Northern Texas PGA – Vice Captain

The Texas Joe Black Cup Matches is an annual competition between the Northern Texas PGA and the Southern Texas PGA Sections. The Matches record sits in favor of the STPGA at 19-18-1. The Ryder Cup style format features 12 golf professionals from each Section competing in Four-Ball and Foursome Matches the first day followed by Singles Matches the final day. The event was started in 1981 to honor Joe Black, a Snyder native who was completing his first year as President of The PGA of America that year.

The teams from each Section are represented by their President, the top playing PGA directors of golf, PGA head professionals and PGA general managers and a Captain’s Pick.

The Texas Joe Black Cup Matches are presented by Club Car, STITCH, and Sun Mountain. Please visit ntpga.com/texas-joe-black-cup for more information.

